Parties remain split on who will lead the next government and whether far right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir will join.

Talks between the parties of caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to form a unity government have ended without a deal.

Representatives of Netanyahu’s Likud and Eisenkot’s Yashar parties met in a Herzliya hotel on Sunday, where they remained split on who would lead the next government and whether far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir would be part of it, according to Israel’s Channel 12 broadcaster.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that Likud wanted Ben-Gvir in government, while Yashar insisted on his exclusion.

In a joint statement, the two parties said they had “outlined their positions on a range of substantive issues” and that a “follow-up meeting would be held”, without revealing a date or any further details.

Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government, with the possibility of a 14-day extension, after the elections in October gave his bloc 48 seats – 13 short of a majority.

Netanyahu has called for a unity government, saying it was the only way that Israel’s security could be guaranteed. Such an arrangement would allow a government to be formed without the inclusion of parties led by Palestinian citizens of Israel, which won a record 19 seats.

Channel 12 reported that former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who leads the Together list, proposed a coalition of Together, Yashar, Likud and Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu, with Eisenkot serving first and Netanyahu succeeding him.

However, Eisenkot has opposed a rotation, and Netanyahu has reportedly insisted on taking the premiership first, while Lieberman has ruled out joining any government that includes Netanyahu altogether.

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If unity talks fail, Yashar plans to seek a confidence vote in the Knesset for a minority government before Eisenkot’s mandate expires. It would rely on outside support from the Arab Joint List, led by Yousef Jabareen, and the United Arab List, led by Mansour Abbas.