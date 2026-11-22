Nairobi, Kenya – A proposed law requiring internet service providers in Kenya to monitor subscribers’ data consumption and introduce identifiable meter numbers has drawn opposition from industry and civil society groups, amid concerns about affordability, privacy and the handling of personal information.

The Kenya Information and Communications (Amendment) Bill, 2025, sponsored by Aldai MP Marianne Jebet Kitany, seeks to make consumption-based internet billing mandatory. It would require providers to assign each customer a unique meter number, monitor usage, convert it into readable details and issue invoices based on consumption.

The Bill’s stated objective is to protect consumers from unfair billing and ensure they pay for the internet they use. But the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), telecommunications companies and civil society organisations have questioned whether mandatory metering is necessary and whether the proposed framework provides adequate safeguards for subscribers’ information.

The debate has intensified as the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation considers the legislation. The regulator has urged legislators not to make metered billing compulsory, while Telkom Kenya has warned of potential consequences for privacy, affordability and investment.

Privacy at risk

The Bill would require internet service providers to operate systems that monitor customer usage, convert consumption into readable details and generate invoices. Providers would also have to submit information about their billing systems, including subscriber meter numbers, to the regulator at least once every financial year.

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The proposed provisions do not expressly require providers to record the content of private messages or the websites subscribers visit. However, civil society organisations have questioned what usage information would be collected and how identifiable records would be stored, accessed and shared.

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) Kenya has questioned the necessity of mandatory metering, arguing that the regulator already has powers to address billing complaints and protect consumers.

Demas Kiprono of ICJ Kenya has argued that the proposed system raises questions about whether the collection of identifiable usage information is necessary and proportionate to the Bill’s stated consumer-protection objective.

The concerns relate to the potential consequences of linking individual subscribers to records of their internet use. Critics say the legislation should specify who could access such information, how long it could be retained and the circumstances in which it could be disclosed.

Kenya’s Data Protection Act, 2019, already provides a framework for processing personal information. Opponents of the Bill say Parliament should make clear how those protections would apply to the proposed metering system.

The Mokaya case

Questions about telecommunications data have also featured in court proceedings involving university student David Ooga Mokaya.

He was arrested in November 2024 over a social media post concerning President William Ruto and charged with publishing false information. On February 19 this year, Senior Principal Magistrate Caroline Nyaguthii acquitted him under Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code, finding that the prosecution had not proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

After his acquittal, Mokaya filed a petition at the High Court seeking protection of his personal information. He argued that information, including call data records, subscriber details, location data and metadata had been supplied to investigators without his consent. The allegations form part of the separate civil proceedings and should not be treated as a final judicial finding.

On February 25, Justice Bahati Mwamuye issued interim conservatory orders restraining the respondents and interested parties from transferring, sharing or disclosing Mokaya’s personal data without his written consent, a valid court order or an express provision of written law permitting disclosure.

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The orders were issued pending further proceedings in the case. They do not establish that the proposed internet metering system would be used for surveillance. They do, however, illustrate the legal questions that can arise over the collection and disclosure of telecoms data.

The cost of data

Privacy is not the only concern. Mandatory consumption-based billing could also affect how households and businesses budget for connectivity.

In a submission to parliament on November 3, the Communications Authority cautioned against making metered billing compulsory across the sector. It said the approach could have unintended consequences for affordability, digital inclusion and consumer choice, particularly among low-income households, students, small businesses and communities in underserved areas.

The regulator noted that background applications, software updates, streaming and cloud services can consume data without users closely monitoring their usage.

Instead of prescribing one billing model, the Authority proposed usage alerts when subscribers reach 50, 80 and 100 percent of their data allowance, free real-time usage dashboards and monthly spending caps. It also recommended independent certification and periodic audits of metering systems, clearer itemised bills and stronger procedures for resolving billing disputes.

The Authority’s position is that consumer protection can be strengthened through regulations and licensing requirements without requiring every provider to adopt consumption-based pricing.

The financial impact of a change would depend on providers’ pricing and individual patterns of internet use. Customers who consume relatively little data could benefit from paying according to usage, while those who rely on large or continuous data allowances could face different costs. The Bill does not set the retail prices providers would charge.

Business concerns

Telecommunications companies have questioned whether the proposed changes could impose additional costs on providers and affect investment in broadband services.

Telkom Kenya Chief Executive Officer Mugo Kibati told the parliamentary committee on November 10 that mobile internet accounts for about 96 percent of data subscriptions and is already billed by volume. The proposed changes would therefore mainly affect fixed broadband services, which account for the remaining share, he said.

According to the Kenya News Agency’s report of the hearing, Telkom argued that a uniform metering framework could increase compliance costs and create risks for subscriber privacy and investment.

The company proposed that providers disclose their billing models, charges and fair-use policies before customers subscribe. It also called for free access to consumption information, itemised bills on request, effective dispute-resolution mechanisms and independent audits where billing accuracy is questioned.

Telkom further urged legislators to protect unlimited and speed-based internet packages, allow providers at least 18 months to comply with any new requirements and require aggregated rather than individually identifiable subscriber information to be submitted to the regulator.

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Carole Kairuki, chief executive of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance, also raised concerns about the potential effect of mandatory metering on businesses. In an interview with Al Jazeera, she said changes to internet billing could increase compliance costs and make connectivity expenses less predictable for businesses, particularly smaller enterprises.

A wider debate

The Bill’s memorandum says the proposed amendments are intended to protect consumers from exploitation and secure their economic interests under Article 46 of the Constitution. It also states that the legislation does not limit fundamental rights and freedoms.

The disagreement is over whether mandatory metering is the most effective way to achieve that objective and whether the proposed provisions offer sufficient protection for subscribers’ information.

The debate comes amid wider public scrutiny of digital rights and the handling of online activity in Kenya, particularly following the 2024 protests against the Finance Bill. Kelvin Kubai, an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, told Al Jazeera that internet access is important to young people’s civic participation and their ability to hold public officials accountable. He argued that any new regulatory framework should take those uses into account.

Parliament must weigh the Bill’s consumer-protection objective against concerns raised by the regulator, internet providers and civil society groups. The Communications Authority has proposed greater billing transparency, usage alerts and independent audits as alternatives to compulsory consumption-based billing.

Telkom CEO Kibati warned politicians against imposing obligations that could undermine a developing sector.

“Sometimes you can go overboard in trying to protect consumers that you actually kill a nascent, growing sector,” he told the parliamentary committee.