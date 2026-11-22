Attacks in Ramallah, el-Bireh provinces included the burning of 12 vehicles and spray-painting racist slogans on homes.

Israeli settlers have attacked several Palestinian towns and villages in the central occupied West Bank, burning cars and damaging property.

The attacks early on Sunday included the burning of 12 vehicles and spray-painting racist slogans on the walls of homes in Ramallah and el-Bireh provinces, reported the Palestinian news agency Wafa. The incidents were reported in Kafr Malik village, Deir Abu Mash’al village, and Deir al-Sudan village.

“Residents were awakened around two in the morning by sounds of fire and explosions. They realised the settlers had set fire to cars,” reported Al Jazeera correspondent Nour Odeh from Kafr Malik.

Israeli settler violence has surged across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched its genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza. At least 1,222 people, including 255 children, have been killed in attacks there since Israel launched its war in October 2023 in response to the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel.

The Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said there was a significant increase in the number of attacks throughout the Palestinian territory last month.

According to the Palestinian Authority body, there were 3,133 attacks in October, with Israeli forces responsible for 1,764 of them and Israeli settlers 1,369.

The commission said the total number of attacks increased by 53 percent compared with September when 2,051 attacks were recorded. Settler attacks alone rose from 647 in September to 1,369 in October – a 112 percent increase.

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‘Jewish terrorism’

Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar Party, who has been tasked with forming a new government after Israel’s general election last month, criticised the latest attacks on Sunday.

He wrote on social media that the attacks were “Jewish terrorism in every sense of the word, and it must be called what it is”.

“Sabotage by extremist groups setting fire to vehicles and homes undermines regional stability, endangers lives and severely damages the national security of the state of Israel and its foreign relations,” he posted on X.

“The actions led by Ben-Gvir and Smotrich in the West Bank have brought the area to the brink of unchecked anarchy,” he added, referring to far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Ben-Gvir rejected the allegations and said Eisenkot was rushing to conclusions. He wrote on social media that Eisenkot’s stance represents a “down payment” to Arab Knesset member Ahmad Tibi in preparation for forming a government with the support of Arab parties.

Settlers are often “escorted by Israeli squads and they do nothing to stop the attackers,” Shai Parnes of the Israeli human rights organisation B’Tselem told Al Jazeera.

The Israeli military said it was sending police officers and investigators from the Criminal Identification Unit to the attacked areas “to collect evidence as part of the ongoing investigation”, the military wrote on social media.