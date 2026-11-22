Rescue crews continue looking for missing workers in destroyed three-story facility near Jakarta.

A fire at a sweets factory in Indonesia has killed at least three people and 36 others are missing.

At least 15 people were rescued from the Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Banten province, which borders the capital Jakarta, including four taken to hospital, said the National Search and Rescue Agency in a statement on Sunday.

“The fire is still burning in several locations and firefighting teams are continuing extinguishing and cooling operations,” rescue official Rizky Dwianto told The Associated Press news agency.

Firefighters from Serang district and Banten province were battling flames in several parts of the facility more than 12 hours after the fire began, Dwianto said.

Rescue workers along with fire department personnel and the Indonesian Red Cross searched different sections of the factory, focusing on areas where victims might be trapped, he added.

Around 60 people were in the factory when the fire started. Banten province governor Andra Soni told reporters.

The factory produces milk-based snacks and sweets, known as Milkita.

Photos and videos circulating online captured black flames and thick smoke coming from the three-storey building. Footage from inside appeared to show the fire caused extensive damage, with equipment blackened and destroyed.

Local broadcasters and social media accounts shared footage of families gathering outside the factory.

The disaster agency said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Indonesia has suffered a number of deadly fires in recent years. A fire in an office building in Jakarta killed at least 22 people last December. An explosion at an Indonesian nickel-processing plant killed at least 13 people in 2023.