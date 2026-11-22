Operation in Sinaloa state resulted in deadly heavy battles between members of security forces and gunmen.

After weeks of careful and detailed planning, Mexican special forces have captured Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as El Chapo Isidro, a notorious alleged cartel leader on the FBI’s 10 most-wanted list.

Authorities said on Saturday Meza Flores was arrested at a compound in Guasave, in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, following a stealth operation that left four members of the security forces and seven suspected gunmen dead.

The capture highlighted the “unwavering determination to curb organised crime activities to protect and safeguard the public’s peace and security”, the Mexican Secretariat of National Defence said in a statement.

Here’s what we know about how the operation went down:

Who is Meza Flores?

Meza Flores, 44, is believed to be the leader of the Los Mazatlecos gang, based in Guasave, an agricultural area in Sinaloa.

The group was formerly part of the now-extinct Beltran Leyva Cartel but has operated independently since 2013. Meza Flores had long been subject to arrest in Mexico on charges of organised crime.

He also faces criminal charges in the United States, which had offered a reward of up to $5m for information leading to his capture.

If he is convicted, he could face the death penalty or life in prison.

How did security forces plan the raid?

The operation to capture Meza Flores took place on Friday, but preparations for it began way before.

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The Mexican military said the raid, which came after two previous attempts to detain him, was conducted “following coordination” with US intelligence in the “framework of bilateral cooperation”.

Mexico’s Special Forces of the National Guard, the National Army and US intelligence agencies all collaborated on the massive raid operation, according to authorities.

Mexican officials said they had given US intelligence agencies information to locate Meza Flores weeks ahead.

US officials flew reconnaissance drones over the area where he was believed to be holed up, according to The New York Times. Using live video information from the drones, Mexican military analysts were then able to determine the cartel boss’s daily routines.

They also intercepted his communications, including text messages with his mother, wife and sister, to confirm events and meetings he planned to attend, The Times reported.

On Friday, Meza Flores was tracked to a home in Guasave, thanks to phone and radio communications, as well as drone surveillance. Mexican special forces used his voice, build and how he walked to confirm it was him before moving in.

What happened at the raid?

Prior to targeting the home in Guasave, officials first planned two other diversions in Los Mochis, another city in Sinaloa’s northwest.

As the raids distracted cartel members who exchanged fire with the security forces, more than two dozen undercover soldiers from the Joint Special Force elite army unit stormed Meza Flores’s location, The Times reported. They were covered by a ring of dozens of other soldiers, as well as two Mexican Black Hawk helicopters that engaged cartel members positioned in armoured, mounted pick-up trucks in a firefight.

The operation sparked panic across the surrounding area, with gunfire forcing the suspension of a professional baseball game in Guasave, according to local media. Television footage showed players running off the field as loud bangs were heard.

The heavy gun battles between security forces and cartel members left the streets of Guasave smouldering with burned-out cars and destroyed structures.

How was the cartel leader transported?

After the special forces managed to subdue Meza Flores, the tricky issue of exiting Guasave and Sinaloa remained.

That’s where another distraction measure kicked in: two helicopters hovered over the house and then headed in the direction of Los Mochis, creating the impression that Meza Flores was being transported there.

A third stayed back and continued to engage the gunmen.

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Amid the chaos, the special forces bundled Meza Flores into an armoured vehicle and drove out of Guasave.

Footage released on social media showed special forces leading a cuffed Meza Flores onto a military transport plane. Early on Saturday morning, the alleged cartel boss arrived in Mexico City, the Mexican defence ministry said in a statement.

In addition to the seven suspected gunmen killed, another eight suspected to be cartel members were arrested, the ministry said, including a man identified as Meza Flores’s cousin and second in command. Another high-ranking member of the gang was identified as the cartel leader’s brother-in-law and the group’s financial operative.

Several weapons and munitions were also seized.