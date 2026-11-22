Houthi media say several people were injured in an attack on an oil company as Saudi air defences down a drone.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen says it has intercepted a drone and a missile launched by the Houthis, while the media affiliated with the Yemeni group reported that at least six people were wounded in an air attack on an oil company’s fuel station in Sanaa.

The Yemen News Agency quoted the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Environment, Anis al-Asbahi, as saying on Sunday that Saudi aircraft targeted a fuel station operated by the state-run oil company on 60th Street, “injuring six employees and causing material damage”.

There was no immediate comment on the claim from the Saudi-led coalition fighting against the Houthis, an armed group also known as Ansar Allah (Arabic for Supporters of God).

Separately, the Saudi-led coalition spokesman, Turki al-Maliki, said the country’s air defences destroyed a drone launched by the Houthis towards the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Al-Maliki did not provide further details or report any casualties or damage in his post on X.

His statement came hours after he announced that a ballistic missile was intercepted and destroyed as it targeted the country’s western region, on the coast of the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia’s western region has key energy infrastructure, including the Yanbu oil terminal, a facility for crude exports, and the Jazan refinery in the far southwest of the country, which borders Yemen.

The Houthis have attacked oil installations in Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, along with airports and military sites.

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Meanwhile, clashes continue between the internationally recognised Yemeni government forces and the Houthis on several fronts, amid warnings of worsening displacement and food shortages.

Since seizing Sanaa in September 2014, the Houthis have controlled much of northern and western Yemen, and the internationally recognised government has controlled much of the south. While a United Nations-brokered ceasefire largely halted the fighting in 2022, the conflict flared again this summer when the Houthis announced a blockade on Saudi ports.

The group then carried out a lightning offensive in September, seizing much of Yemen’s Red Sea coastline near the Bab al-Mandeb strait. Government forces launched a counteroffensive last month to recapture territory from the Houthis, but forces allied to the government earlier this month said they would withdraw from areas around the strait and focus on defending Aden.

Analysts say the conflict is no longer driven solely by the dynamics in Yemen, and it is intertwined with the wider regional confrontation and the US-Israel war on Iran.

Houthi attacks have killed 26 people in Saudi Arabia since September, including 23 in strikes on airports, according to the kingdom’s authorities.

On Thursday, a tower housing the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in Riyadh’s financial district sustained damage on several floors in a Houthi attack, authorities said.

A skyscraper belonging to state oil giant Aramco was also damaged in a strike at the beginning of the month.