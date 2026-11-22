Democrats and state officials have denounced a now-viral immigration arrest in Washington state, which took place on an airport jet bridge as passengers were boarding a flight to Los Angeles.

“What we’ve seen happening in Washington is atrocious,” said Nevada’s Governor-elect Aaron Ford, a Democrat, in an interview with the news outlet MS NOW on Sunday.

He added that he supported safeguards to restrict the actions taken by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

“ We need some control over these vigilante ICE agents who come en masse in terrorising neighbourhoods, at airports included,” Ford said.

The two arrests unfolded on Saturday morning at Seattle-Tacoma international airport, as passengers boarded Alaska Airlines Flight 1306.

Videos recorded by passengers showed immigration agents in masks surrounding a man and a woman on the narrow jet bridge, forcing them to the ground as other travellers looked on.

Passengers could be heard asking the officers to identify themselves, while a woman repeatedly shouted that she and her family had work permits.

In one video, a young girl can be heard screaming as officers remove a man through a side door. In another part of the footage, an officer appeared to shove a bystander who tried to intervene.

The flight was delayed, eventually departing about three hours later than expected.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) defended the operation, saying ICE had conducted a targeted enforcement action to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a Mexican national who the agency said had overstayed his visa.

DHS alleged that other travellers began obstructing and assaulting officers during the arrest, including one passenger who allegedly “hurled hot coffee on the officers”.

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The woman who was arrested, identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, was also found to have overstayed her visa, the department said, adding that she would be charged with assaulting a federal officer.

The agency did not say where the two were taken.

Officials demand answers

The footage prompted sharp condemnation from Washington Governor Bob Ferguson, who called ICE “completely and totally out of control” and described the video as “horrific” and “chilling” at a news conference on Saturday.

Ferguson also questioned whether the agents violated a Washington state law he signed in March that restricts law enforcement officers from wearing facial coverings.

“Masked agents who do not identify themselves drag screaming individuals off a jetway as they’re about to do something very ordinary in our country: board a flight. There is no justification for this brutality,” Ferguson said during the news conference.

He added that state officials were investigating the circumstances of the arrests, including how the agents accessed the jet bridge.

Ferguson also urged Alaska Airlines and other carriers to demand that federal immigration agents leave airports.

Alaska Airlines said it did not receive advance notice of the enforcement operation and was working with Ferguson and the Port of Seattle to determine whether established protocols had been followed.

The Port of Seattle, which manages the airport, said in a statement that it has raised its concerns with the relevant federal authorities about whether regulations were breached.

At Saturday’s news conference, Port of Seattle Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed characterised the arrests as particularly distressing because of when they took place.

“We are entering the holidays. That is one of the most heartbreaking things about this moment today. There are so many people in that airport that are travelling to go and connect with their families,” Mohamed said. “And that family is separated.”

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson also condemned the operation, describing the agents’ tactics as “unacceptable and un-American”.

Protesters gathered at the airport on Saturday evening, in the hours after the confrontation, to condemn the arrests and call for accountability from federal authorities.

Disapproval of Trump’s immigration crackdown

The arrests come as President Donald Trump continues to pursue what he has promised will be the largest deportation effort in US history.

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But voters have expressed concern about the tactics used during his immigration crackdown. Some experts believe the topic became a political liability for Republicans in the November 3 midterm elections.

A Fox News poll from September found that 53 percent of registered voters believed the administration’s immigration enforcement had gone too far. The figure rose to 60 percent among independent voters and two-thirds of Hispanic respondents.

In a November 8 interview with the CBS News television programme 60 Minutes, Trump acknowledged that his administration’s deportation policies may have been too aggressive, saying, “I think it might be too tough, yeah.”

In the midterms, the Democratic Party won majorities in both the US House of Representatives and the Senate, flipping both chambers from Republican control.

In the wake of that victory, several high-profile members of the left-wing party have pledged to seek reforms to immigration enforcement operations in the US.

Senators Alex Padilla and Jacky Rosen, for instance, have introduced legislation that would prevent ICE from carrying out arrests at or near airports without a judicial warrant first.

Patty Murray, another Democratic senator, also said she was demanding answers from DHS and warned in a post on X that the administration would face consequences when the incoming Congress is sworn in early next year.

“Trump answers to a Democratic Congress on January 3rd – there WILL be accountability,” she wrote.