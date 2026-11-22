Seven alleged cartel gunmen and four soldiers were killed in the operation to arrest Fausto Isidro Meza Flores.

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The operation to capture Mexican cartel boss Fausto Isidro Meza Flores in the country’s Sinaloa state has left at least 11 people dead.

Mexico’s Defence Ministry said on Saturday that seven alleged cartel gunmen and four Mexican soldiers were killed in the overnight operation.

Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro”, was captured on Friday and flown to Mexico City on Saturday after hours-long violence involving a firefight between Mexican forces and cartel gunmen overnight, roadblocks and burning trucks in the city of Guasave.

Two other men were also captured and flown to Mexico City. The ministry identified them as German N, known as “Serafin”, the group’s alleged second-in-command, and Jose N, an alleged financial operator of the cartel. Both were also flown to Mexico City and handed over to prosecutors.

Meza Flores, one of the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives, climbed the ranks to lead the Beltrán Leyva cartel and later became the boss of his own group, the Meza-Flores transnational criminal organisation.

He was also a key ally to “Los Mayos”, a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, which the United States designated as a “foreign terrorist organization” last year.

The US wanted Meza Flores for trafficking drugs to the country and offered a $5m reward for information leading to his arrest.

Residents terrified

The firefight in Guasave broke out about 7pm on Friday (02:00 GMT on Saturday), according to residents. Military helicopters and drones were soon flying overhead, with helicopters opening fire on key locations across the city.

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Videos show screaming civilians fleeing gunfire at a baseball game, burning cars and businesses, and circling helicopters shooting at people below.

Because of the violence, the Mexican army and National Guard special forces were unable to extract Meza Flores from Guasave until 4am (11:00 GMT) on Saturday, said a federal official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to discuss the case.

While a tense calm has settled over Guasave since the operation, experts warned that picking off cartel bosses could set off more waves of violence in a region already caught up in a power struggle between warring factions.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has been under pressure from US President Donald Trump to crack down on cartels and has gone after illegal groups more aggressively than her predecessors. Homicides have dipped significantly in her two years in office.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration commended Mexican authorities, as did Washington’s ambassador to Mexico.

“Results like these don’t happen overnight. They are built on sustained cooperation and trust. This is what partners can accomplish together,” US Ambassador Ronald Johnson said in an X post.