Israeli forces continue to destroy residential buildings as part of a ‘gradual displacement’ policy, a Gaza mayor says.

Hundreds of displaced Palestinians have protested as Israeli forces continue to destroy residential buildings in Gaza, beyond the line they withdrew to under last year’s ceasefire.

Al Jazeera journalist Moath al-Kahlout, reporting from Gaza’s Deir el-Balah, said displaced Palestinians who live in the area near the “Yellow Line” gathered on Saturday to demonstrate against Israel’s intensifying air strikes.

The “Yellow Line” separates Israeli- and Hamas-controlled areas in Gaza since the “ceasefire” signed in October 2025.

“More than 500 housing units have been destroyed in less than a month,” said Mohammed Musleh, mayor of Deir-el Balah’s Maghazi municipality, told Al Jazeera.

“This is part of what appears to be a systematic policy of gradual creeping displacement aimed at forcing residents out of their camp and destroying as many homes as possible,” Musleh said.

Gaza’s Ministry of Public Works and Housing says 350,000 families are homeless after Israeli attacks destroyed 80 percent of the enclave’s homes.

Meanwhile, flooding in recent weeks devastated temporary tent housing, the ministry said.

The original “Yellow Line”, established under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to end Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, marked the area to which Israeli forces initially withdrew. They were expected to make further withdrawals gradually, but instead seized more territory.

“If we go back to October 2025, when the ceasefire was signed, the ‘Yellow Line’ was much further east,” al-Kahlout said.

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Now, nearly two-thirds of Gaza is under Israeli army control or subject to access restrictions.

Rising death toll

Israeli attacks killed at least four Palestinians in Gaza on Saturday, including three who died when an Israeli drone struck a van delivering food aid to displaced people in Gaza City.

In the past 48 hours, Israeli strikes killed at least nine people, taking the death toll since the October 2025 “ceasefire” to 1,661, according to the latest report from Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

The ministry said 55 Palestinians were wounded in the past 48 hours, putting the total number of the wounded since October 2025 at 6,062.

More than 100 remains recovered

Gaza’s Civil Defence said on Saturday that its crew members recovered the bodies and remains of 129 people from 39 homes and other Israeli-destroyed buildings in the Nuseirat refugee camp, az-Zawayda and Deir el-Balah in central Gaza.

Rami al-Aidi, Civil Defence director in central Gaza, said 233 people had been reported missing beneath the rubble of those buildings.

The 53-day operation marked the conclusion of the second phase of a recovery project in central Gaza funded by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Gaza’s Civil Defence said in October that about 8,000 bodies remained under the rubble across the enclave, including about 4,000 in Israeli-controlled areas. The agency warned that recovery could take eight to 10 years with the equipment available.