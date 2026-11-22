At least 258 US House seats are now under Democratic control, with four more midterm races yet to be decided.

The Democratic Party has won at least 258 seats in the United States House of Representatives, its highest total since 1992.

On Sunday, a congressional race in North Carolina was decided after a recount, giving Democrats their 258th House seat, as a handful of races in the 2026 midterm elections are still being counted.

The race for North Carolina’s 5th congressional district saw Democrat Chuck Hubbard defeat Republican incumbent Virginia Foxx, who has served 11 terms in Congress.

The win was symbolic of a larger political shift in North Carolina and elsewhere, as longtime Republican strongholds flipped to Democratic hands, sometimes for the first time in decades.

Foxx was first elected in 2004, and in recent years, she was the chair of the House Rules Committee. According to The Associated Press news agency, only 330 votes separated Hubbard and Foxx as of Sunday, when the race was called in the Democrat’s favour.

Four House races have yet to be called, meaning Democrats may still expand their already sizeable majority in the 435-member House.

The party has now picked up about 47 House seats. Currently, in the outgoing Congress, Democrats hold 214 seats.

But the House was not the only congressional chamber to flip in this year’s midterm elections.

In the 120th Congress, set to be sworn in on January 3, Democrats will also hold 56 seats in the US Senate, its largest majority in more than a decade.

Those majorities give the Democratic Party significant power over legislation, although President Donald Trump, a Republican, has already pledged to veto bills the party puts forward.

Experts say the Republican Party’s drubbing in the midterm elections was driven by voter frustration with issues like the cost of living, the US-Israel war on Iran, corruption and immigration raids.

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It was also widely interpreted as a referendum on Trump’s second term, which began in 2025.

As of November, only 32 percent of Americans approved of Trump’s job performance, according to a poll by the news agency Reuters and the research firm Ipsos.

Democrats have framed their electoral victory as a unique opportunity to shape the final two years of Trump’s presidency.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive who won her re-election bid in New York’s 14th congressional district, called the political shift a “mandate for change”.

“This is a historic moment for our country. This is one of the largest classes we have seen,” Ocasio-Cortez said at the US Capitol.

The party’s majority in the House will be larger than any since Democrat Bill Clinton was first elected president in 1992 with a 258-seat majority for his party.

It is also just above the 257 seats held by Democrats when Barack Obama was elected in 2008.