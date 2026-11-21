The delayed blasts have stoked environmental fears and concerns about health effects in the state.

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The United States Army is slated to conduct two controlled detonations at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in the Midwestern state of Iowa, aiming to destroy 68 drums of degraded lead azide — a highly volatile, lead-based explosive used to trigger the main charges in some conventional munitions.

Announced just five days before an original Friday, November 20, detonation date, the Army’s decision was authorised by an emergency permit issued by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Residents, environmental health experts, and Iowa elected officials have decried the detonation of lead-rich explosive material, citing scant public notice and potential environmental and health harms.

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, Iowa Democratic Senator-elect Josh Turek stressed the need for greater transparency.

“Iowans deserve to know that every safety precaution has been taken and exactly what the associated health risks are. Until those questions are answered, the detonation should not proceed,” he wrote.

Mounting public pressure has prompted the military to push the controlled blasts back to Monday, November 23.

But a late-stage legal challenge has cast doubt on whether the army will be able to proceed at all.

On the eve of the originally scheduled operation, two Iowa environmental advocacy groups — the Iowa Environmental Council and Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter — petitioned a federal appeals court to overturn the EPA emergency permit, arguing that the agency had not given the public meaningful advance notice, failed to require adequate safeguards to protect human health and the environment, and sanctioned the operation without sufficient consideration of safer disposal alternatives.

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Here’s what we know so far:

What is happening at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant?

In a November 15 advisory, the US Army warned residents of Middletown, a southeastern Iowa city of about 360 people, that the emergency blasts would loft a dust plume containing “some lead”, accompanied by loud explosions and ground vibrations.

The army’s containment strategy centres on thoroughly drenching the soil above the existing igloo-like, earth-covered concrete magazines — where the chemicals have been stored — with water before and during the detonations to help suppress airborne dust and particles.

The magazines are ringed by sand-filled barriers rising roughly two storeys high, designed to eject the force of the blast vertically into the sky, rather than laterally across the surrounding landscape.

“These measures should reduce the amount of lead that migrates from the detonation through the air off the installation,” the advisory reads.

According to the military’s modelling predictions, the blasts will deliver elevated airborne lead levels, but will remain “below the level at which EPA would require protective actions be taken”.

That’s reassurance with a blind spot, experts say.

Patrick O’Shaughnessy, an environmental health professor at the University of Iowa, who will be monitoring the environmental fallout from the detonations, says that for all the assumed precision of the army’s modelling, its most consequential variable remains undisclosed to the public: precisely how much lead each explosion will propel into the air.

It is the very quantity that will shape the scale of the downwind exposure.

“The unprecedented aspect of it is that normally in the world of air pollution, we have some estimation of what’s called the emission factor, the emission strength. We know how many pounds per second will be distributed out into the air from a smokestack,” O’Shaughnessy told Al Jazeera, “but in this case, we have no idea.”

The longer-term, more invisible peril, O’Shaughnessy said, is lead settling on playground equipment, getting into crops, landing in back yards and on other play surfaces where people could be exposed.

Why is the US Army detonating the explosives?

During a safety review in March, technicians discovered a stockpile of deteriorating lead azide that had languished in storage bunkers for 20 years at its Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, a sprawling 19,000-acre installation in Des Moines County, about 16 kilometres (10 miles) west of the Mississippi River, which separates Iowa and the state of Illinois.

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Since then, the Army says it has engaged with the local community, including at an open house at the Army Reserve Center in mid-October for residents within a 50-mile (80km) radius of the facility, where it outlined its developing plans to eliminate the explosive hazard.

The stockpile includes roughly 9,700 pounds (just under five tonnes) of the explosives across 68 barrels, set to be detonated in place — material that contains roughly 6,900 pounds (about 3.5 tonnes) of lead by chemical mass.

During long-term storage, liquid in the drums evaporated and caused the lead azide to recrystallise.

According to the environmental assessment for Lead Azide Risk Mitigation, prepared by the Army, the recrystallisation had heightened the material’s sensitivity to shock and friction.

“Due to its chemical degradation, the material’s legal status transitioned from a viable production component to an unserviceable hazardous waste,” the report states.

Army Sustainment Command spokesperson Justine Barati said the Army faced a narrowing window to destroy the chemical material before colder weather or disturbances increased the risk of spontaneous detonation, which would pose an unacceptable risk of killing technicians on-site.

“We’re trying to do a controlled detonation to minimise the impact to the community and the environment. This is not something that we take lightly. We know that this is a disruption to people and that is not our intent, but we’re trying to do this in the safest manner possible,” Barati told a local television news station earlier this week.

What is lead azide, and why is it dangerous?

Lead azide is an inorganic chemical compound made of lead and nitrogen, with lead accounting for about 71 percent of its mass.

Elemental lead cannot be destroyed by heat. It decomposes, melts, vaporises or fragments into fine particulate dust.

“Everyone should be shocked to learn this problem has been left long enough to warrant the potential catastrophic fallout from this situation,” said Dr Aaron Specht, an associate professor at Purdue University’s School of Health Sciences.

A fact sheet issued by the Army in advance of the scheduled disposal asserts that the heat generated by a proper detonation “incinerates” the lead azide.

Bruce Lanphear, a paediatric epidemiologist and professor of health sciences at Simon Fraser University, disputed the chemistry explanation.

“When lead azide detonates, it decomposes primarily into nitrogen gas and lead,” he told Al Jazeera, “the lead may be released as fine particles of metallic lead, lead oxides, and other lead compounds. The explosion doesn’t destroy the lead. It redistributes it.”

The risks of lead exposure are particularly pronounced for fetuses exposed in utero through the mother’s bloodstream, as well as the pregnant women themselves. Young children, whose developing nervous systems are acutely susceptible to lead, are also at risk. Because of their smaller body mass, comparatively little lead is required to reach biologically significant doses in children.

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What are the health risks associated with exposure to lead dust?

Lead can cause serious harm even below regulatory limits.

There is no blood level of lead in a child that is deemed safe, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Lanphear has spent four decades studying how even low-level lead exposure can severely blunt children’s cognitive function.

“The danger of lead exposure as a distinct threat has been known for over a hundred years,” said Lanphear, “the neurotoxin causes permanent neuropsychological and developmental injuries … lower IQ, less tolerance for frustration, ADHD, and weak executive control functions.”

At high doses, lead poisoning can precipitate encephalopathy, a severe disturbance of brain function, or induce premature death.

Lead also figures prominently in cardiovascular mortality, said Lanphear, who co-authored a 2018 study estimating that long-term lead exposure was linked to 412,000 deaths annually across the US, including 256,000 deaths from cardiovascular disease.

The uncertain fate of Monday’s blasts

While the original detonation was scheduled for Friday, Army acting Secretary Adam R Telle announced on social media Thursday night that the operation would be postponed until Monday, which he described as “the latest possible moment prior to a forecasted temperature drop, which would risk further destabilization of the material”.

The Army did not announce a time for the deferred blasts.

Later on Thursday, in response to the Iowa groups’ lawsuit, the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit granted an interim stay of the EPA’s emergency authorisation, temporarily blocking the military from proceeding while the court weighed the groups’ request for a longer-term injunction.

It is an interim measure, not a final ruling on the legality of the permit.

The Army cannot technically detonate the chemicals under its EPA permit while the suspension remains in force, but the court may lift the pause beforehand.

While the court has put the brakes on the planned detonation for now, Justice Department lawyers, on Friday, pointed to separate emergency powers that the federal government could still invoke to bypass the permit requirement and press ahead with the blasts.