Mexican forces arrested Chapo Isidro in Sinaloa. He was on the FBI’s most wanted list and faces US drug charges.

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Mexican special forces have arrested Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, an alleged cartel leader known as “Chapo Isidro”, who is on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, Mexico’s defence ministry said.

Meza-Flores was detained along with two other men on Friday night in Guasave, in the northwestern state of Sinaloa.

The arrest comes as US President Donald Trump has been pressing Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to do more to combat drug cartels and said on Friday that Washington was working with Sheinbaum “because the cartels are running Mexico.”

“I told her that,” he said. “And we can’t let the cartels run Mexico. They’re our neighbour.”

Who is Chapo Isidro and what is he accused of?

Despite the similar nickname, Meza-Flores is not related to Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the jailed former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Mexican authorities say Meza-Flores leads the Beltran Leyva criminal organisation and is an ally of the Mayos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel. The Mexican Secretariat of National Defence said he was wanted in Mexico on an arrest warrant for organised crime and drug offences and is subject to an extradition order to the United States.

US prosecutors first indicted Meza-Flores in 2012. In a 2019 indictment, they accused him of conspiring to manufacture and distribute cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana for the US market between 2005 and 2019. He also faces a firearms charge.

The FBI added him to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in February 2025, and the US Department of State offered up to $5m for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

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“Known as El Chapo Isidro, he’s accused of spending the last 20 years flooding the US with fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and other deadly drugs, first as an independent drug trafficker and later as the head of the Meza-Flores cartel,” said then-acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll in announcing his addition to the list.

He also said Meza-Flores and his organisation were accused of kidnapping, extortion, torture and murder.

How was Chapo Isidro arrested?

Mexico’s defence ministry said the operation followed coordination between Mexican and US intelligence agencies and involved special forces from Mexico’s National Guard and army.

Troops used “stealth and surprise” to establish a security perimeter around a house in Guasave and came under attack with gunfire and explosives before entering and arresting three men, the ministry said.

It identified the other two as German N, known as “Serafin”, the group’s alleged second-in-command, and Jose N, who they identified as a financial operator. The three men were flown to Mexico City and handed over to prosecutors.

Sinaloa’s public security agency urged residents to stay indoors, avoid the area, and stay off the roads, as federal personnel had been attacked in Guasave.

The defence ministry said roadblocks were reported in four areas of Sinaloa after the arrests and that security forces were sent to reopen roads.

Videos from Guasave showed people fleeing gunfire at a baseball game, as well as cars and petrol stations on fire, The Associated Press news agency reported.

Mexico’s security secretary, Omar Garcia Harfuch, said on Saturday that troops would remain in Sinaloa to protect residents.

“These detentions are an important step toward restoring peace in Sinaloa,” he wrote on X.