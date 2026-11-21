What happens between the US midterm elections and January, when Democrats take control of Congress?

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The United States midterm elections are over, and the Democrats have won control of both houses of Congress. However, they do not take power until January.

Election officials are still certifying results, while the newly elected lawmakers are preparing to take office, and the outgoing Congress is continuing its legislative work.

So what happens between now and January, and what will change as the 120th Congress takes office?

What has happened so far?

After the elections, officials have been finalising the results and completing the certification process, which varies by state.

On November 9, the existing Congress returned to Washington for what is known as the “lame-duck” session.

A lame-duck session occurs when Congress meets after an election but before the new Congress takes office.

This means the Republicans still have the majority in both chambers of Congress and can continue passing legislation until the new Congress takes office in January.

November-December: New lawmakers prepare to take office

During this time, newly elected members start preparing to take office in January.

They attend orientation sessions in Washington, hire staff, and learn more about how Congress operates day-to-day.

Political parties also choose their leaders in the House of Representatives and the Senate. The party controlling each chamber selects the majority leader, while the other party selects the minority leader. The House will also vote on a speaker, who leads the House leadership.

The Republican Party has already re-elected John Thune as its Senate leader, entering the final two years of Donald Trump’s presidency.

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The election on the Democratic side, however, is shaping up to be more of a fight.

Among Democrats, Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland is challenging Senator and current Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York to be Senate majority leader, with a vote scheduled for December 1.

Speaking on Al Jazeera’s This Is America, Democratic strategist Roger Fisk suggested that the differences between the two candidates may be more about their methods than their political goals.

“I think the difference would probably come in the how rather than the what,” Fisk said.

Republican strategist Doug Heye said the leadership debate reflects wider questions facing both parties after the midterms.

“Both parties have somewhat of an identity crisis,” he said, referring to the Republicans’ losses and the future of the party but also the divisions in the Democratic Party between moderate Democrats and more progressive ones.

December 11: A government funding deadline

One of the biggest challenges of the current Congress is a December 11 deadline to approve government funding.

Congress passed a temporary spending bill, known as a continuing resolution, to keep the federal agencies functioning without approving a full-year budget.

But before the measure expires, Congress must approve another bill to keep the government funded.

If lawmakers do not reach a deal, part of the federal government could face a shutdown.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Heye suggested a temporary funding extension could push negotiations into February, by which time Democrats will control both chambers.

“So that would probably go through February,” he said, referring to a possible continuing resolution.

Heye also said the federal debt ceiling is another challenge for the new Congress.

“These are two things that never come up on the campaign trail, but it can be very important to tell us about the next two years,” he added.

December 17-18: Congress wraps up

The current Congress is expected to finalise its legislative work before the Christmas holidays.

The House’s final sitting day is planned for December 17 and the Senate’s for December 18.

But lawmakers could remain in Washington longer if major issues remain unresolved.

Even if lawmakers finish their work earlier, the 119th Congress’s term does not officially end until January 3.

January 3, 2027: The new Congress takes power

The 120th Congress starts its term at noon (17:00 GMT) on January 3, 2027.

But January 3 falls on a Sunday, and Congress could pass a law setting a different date for the first meeting.

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When the new House convenes, lawmakers must elect a Speaker before being sworn in. Newly elected senators will also take their oaths.

With Democrats controlling both chambers, they will gain authority over congressional committees, legislative priorities and investigations into the administration of President Donald Trump.

“You’re going to have in the House and the Senate something called committee chairs, and they’re all going to be Democrats, and they’re all going to have subpoena power,” Heye told Al Jazeera.

However, he warned that congressional investigations could complicate negotiations between Democrats and the White House.

What changes politically in January?

Trump will remain president after the midterms, but he will face a Congress controlled by Democrats in both chambers.

This means his administration will have to negotiate with the Democrats to pass legislation, while a Democrat-led Senate will control the confirmation process for presidential nominees.

Democrats will also be able to launch congressional investigations and hold hearings looking at the president’s actions and the actions of those in his inner circle and administration.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has already outlined some of the party’s priorities.

“We need to end the war of choice in Iran. We need to stop the Trump tariffs,” he said.

He also called for reversing Medicaid and food assistance cuts and extending Affordable Care Act tax credits.

But Democratic control of Congress does not guarantee those policies will become law. Trump can veto legislation, while overriding a presidential veto requires a two-thirds majority in both chambers.

“I would hope that […] each side would at least be willing to give each other 60 to 90 days to see where they might be able to cobble together a couple wins on behalf of the American people,” Fisk, the Democratic strategist, said.