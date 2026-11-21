US president calls tech giant to give former CEO ‘a second chance’ and urges him to ‘make a big apology’.

US President Donald Trump has said he would welcome Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia’s CEO, more than a week after the company’s founder stepped down over a scandal involving extramarital affairs.

“You have one of the truly most brilliant minds in the world, and where is he going to go?” Trump told reporters on Friday. “I think that I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance.”

Trump also described Jensen Huang as “a good man” who “made some bad decisions”.

“I’d like to see Jensen make a big apology and go back, because he created something with Blackwell,” Trump said, referring to Nvidia’s most advanced chips.

Huang resigned on November 12, following media reports of an intimate relationship with an alleged spy for Beijing who may have helped route restricted chips to China. US intelligence officials are said to have previously known about the possible espionage link.

Two more affairs have since been reported. The New York Times reported on Friday that the suspected spy, Alice Huang, has extensive ties to China’s defence industry through her family and associates.

Trump also appeared to contradict Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who had said earlier on Friday that Jensen Huang did not come up in talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen this week.

“I did discuss that with President Xi, and he said, ‘Oh, brilliant, brilliant! He’s a brilliant man,'” said Trump of his meeting with the Chinese president.

No way back

In a post on X on Tuesday, Jensen Huang offered to return to the company.

However, Nvidia’s board has ruled out his comeback. Board chairperson Harvey Jones said on an earnings call later that day that the directors unanimously accepted Huang’s resignation and do not plan to reinstate him.

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The scandal has also drawn in Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas told The Wall Street Journal that Lutnick had repeatedly ignored warnings about AI chips being smuggled to China before the scandal broke, though he stopped short of calling for the commerce secretary’s resignation.

Trump said he still supported Lutnick.

“I have not lost confidence,” Trump said, calling Lutnick “a different kind of a guy, very good businessman”.

Democrats, who will take control of Congress in January, are investigating whether Lutnick used his office to help Cantor Fitzgerald, the firm run by his sons, avoid losses tied to scrutiny of Nvidia’s links to a Chinese company.