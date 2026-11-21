The defendants face 10 years in jail after being found guilty of recruiting women into a sex-trafficking ring.

Share Three US citizens among 4 convicted in Honduras over sex-trafficking case on social media

A court in Honduras has convicted four people, including three United States citizens, of criminal association in connection with the 2022 disappearance of a woman whose whereabouts are still unknown.

The Public Ministry said on Friday that it would request the maximum jail term of 10 years for each defendant after they were found guilty of recruiting women into a sex-trafficking ring. The next hearing is due to take place on December 9.

The ministry also said it would appeal the court’s decision to acquit US citizens Harold Green and William James Murdock of human trafficking.

They were found guilty of the lesser crime of criminal association, along with fellow US national Gary Lee Johnston and Honduran national Gustavo Trejo.

Woman’s disappearance

Angie Pena disappeared on January 1, 2022, while jet skiing by the Caribbean island of Roatan, off the northern coast of Honduras.

She was a 22-year-old university student when she went missing and police initially suspected she had drowned. However, her family believed she had been abducted and demanded an investigation.

A trafficking investigation was later launched after the jet ski Pena had used was found in Belize, about 90 nautical miles (170 kilometres) away from Roatan.

Investigators later found she had fallen prey to a sex-trafficking network called “Delta Teams” that has since been dismantled. The Attorney General’s Office determined minors were among the trafficked victims.

“The Public Ministry [Attorney General’s Office] obtained a guilty verdict against four members of the network known as Delta Teams for the violation of criminal association,” the prosecutor’s office said on X.

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Three US nationals, identified as Harold Green, William Murdock and Gary Lee Johnston, as well as Honduran national Ramon Trejo, were found guilty of “locating, recruiting, and transporting women via social media”.

Green and Murdock were acquitted of human trafficking on Friday after the court concluded there was insufficient evidence to link them to Pena’s disappearance and alleged trafficking.

The case highlights the struggles women in Honduras face when seeking justice after being violently abused.

The country has a femicide rate of 4.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest in Latin America, according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

Friday’s trial was not open to the public or media, prompting Pena’s family to question its transparency.

In August, a key protected witness was killed. Following his death, videos were released of Dereck McNeil, in which he accused a special unit in the public prosecutor’s office of corruption.

The ATIC denies it is corrupt and says it was not involved in investigating Pena’s disappearance.

“The ruling indicates to the Public Prosecutor’s Office that it must continue investigating, as the lines of inquiry in Angie Pena’s case have not been exhausted,” said Kenia Paz, a lawyer for the Legal Team for Human Rights, which represents Pena’s family.

“The ruling and what has been done so far by the state do not bring Angie Pena back. They do not tell us where she is, and that is what we need to know: what happened to Angie and when she will return.”

Pena’s aunt Yenely Diaz told the AFP news agency: “They told us it was an accident; everything was conducted through organised crime.”