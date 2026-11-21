Paris criminal court finds racism was an aggravating factor in the 2020 assault of Black music producer Michel Zecler.

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A French court has sentenced three police officers to serve time for assaulting a Black music producer in 2020, acknowledging the racist motives of the beating in a rare ruling against police brutality.

In the judgement delivered on Friday, the Paris criminal court found the victim, Michel Zecler, 47, consistent in his account and deemed that racism was an aggravating factor in the assault.

An investigation into the incident showed that the officers pushed into the entrance of Zecler’s office and beat him.

The officers attacked Zecler outside his studio in Paris on November 21, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, justifying the assault as being for his failure to wear a mandatory mask and allegedly grabbing one of their weapons.

Zecler’s security cameras recorded the attack, which left him with head trauma, a wound to the lip and scalp, and a complete rupture of his biceps tendon.

The court noted that Zecler told a Black police officer who was handcuffing him after the beating that he had been subjected to racial slurs. He repeated the allegation at the police station and again on the way to the hospital, and he also told his loved ones.

The court added that the officers’ falsification of the police report damaged their credibility when they denied using racist insults.

The court sentenced Aurelien Lapersonne, 29, to five years in jail, including three suspended.

Philippe Tondeux, 50, was sentenced to five years, including three-and-a-half suspended.

Pierre Plantier, 37, was sentenced to five years, four of which were suspended, and was to serve the one year with an ankle tag instead of behind bars.

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A crowd applauded Zecler as he stepped out of the hearing, according to the AFP news agency.

“Justice has been done. It has restored a man’s dignity and allowed him to begin rebuilding himself,” his lawyer, Serge Money, said.

All three officers apologised to Zecler earlier on Friday, with Plantier in tears, AFP reported.

A systemic issue

French victims and researchers say police violence is systemic, but guilty verdicts in alleged police brutality cases are rare in the country.

In 2024, a judge handed suspended prison sentences to three officers who caused permanent rectal injuries to a Black man, Theo Luhaka, during a stop-and-search in 2017.

Last year, a report by France’s rights chief found that young men “perceived as Arab, black or from North Africa” are four times more likely to be stopped than the rest of the population.