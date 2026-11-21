Demonstrations in France and Portugal follow youth-led protests over education and economic hardship across Europe.

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Thousands of people have taken to the streets across Europe to protest against rising living costs, unaffordable housing and cuts to public services, as students and workers demand action from their governments.

Demonstrators marched across France and Portugal on Saturday, following youth-led protests in several European countries on Friday.

The gatherings reflect overlapping concerns about economic insecurity, education and future opportunities, although their demands and scale differ considerably between countries.

In France, the Ministry of Interior said 82,500 people joined demonstrations nationwide on Saturday, including 21,500 in Paris, down from 106,000 the previous weekend. Organisers estimated a higher turnout of 150,000.

The protests, now in their sixth consecutive weekend, began in September with students demanding better schools before expanding to include trade unions and the Yellow Vests, a movement that emerged in 2018 over rising fuel prices and living costs.

Demonstrators have also criticised police violence and a new law strengthening protections for officers who use firearms.

Portugal protests

In Portugal, thousands marched through Lisbon despite heavy rain, calling for higher wages, affordable housing and relief from rising prices.

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The demonstration was organised by CGTP, the country’s largest trade union federation, which also demanded higher pensions and cheaper essential goods.

Portugal’s housing pressures have intensified as property prices have more than doubled since 2017.

Average annual earnings in 2025 were 37 percent below the European Union average, according to the EU’s statistics agency, Eurostat.

The weekend’s demonstrations followed Friday’s youth protests in Germany and Sweden.

About 4,000 people gathered in Berlin, while police reported roughly 200 participants at a Saturday march in Helsinki organised by left-wing and student groups.

Organisers of an international youth strike said demonstrations were planned in at least 25 countries, with demands ranging from greater education funding and climate action to opposition to compulsory military service.

In Germany, the youth campaign Gen Z regelt, meaning “Generation Z takes charge”, announced demonstrations in 73 locations.

In Italy, a nationwide strike organised by the CGIL, one of the country’s main trade union confederations, disrupted transport, schools and some healthcare services on Friday.

Demonstrations took place in more than 100 cities, with union leader Maurizio Landini claiming more than one million participants nationwide.

While some protests were linked through the international youth initiative, others grew out of established national campaigns, bringing different groups onto the streets over concerns about living standards and government spending.

Separately, thousands protested in the Croatian capital, Zagreb, on Saturday over the death of a man at a psychiatric hospital.

Four medical technicians are under investigation on suspicion of aggravated murder.