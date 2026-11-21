Manipur’s chief minister orders a probe into the incident, saying those responsible will be arrested and punished.

At least 11 people have died after drinking what authorities suspect was spurious alcohol in northeast India’s Manipur state, prompting an investigation.

More than 180 people, who were believed to have consumed toxic liquor, had been admitted to hospitals in Manipur as of Friday.

According to local media, officials have advised locals who have drunk alcohol from Sugnu town in Manipur in the past week to seek medical evaluation. Meanwhile, the deputy police commissioner has advised people not to drink alcohol of unknown origin.

“Over 180 patients have been admitted in the two hospitals so far, while the death toll has reached 11 in the last 48 hours,” Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said in a statement on Friday.

Illicit alcohol is a lucrative industry in India, attracting customers who are too poor to afford licensed brands. Vendors regularly use chemicals to increase the potency of their alcohol.

Methanol is one of the substances used and can be fatal in doses as low as 60ml. Battery acid has also been found in unregulated alcohol in India.

At least 120 people died in Punjab in 2020 after drinking toxic alcohol.