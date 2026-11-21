Saudi Arabia issues emergency alerts in Riyadh for the third night in a row, as the Houthis threaten ports and a power station.

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The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government said it has intercepted three ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels towards Riyadh, after a flurry of emergency alerts in the Saudi capital.

The attack early on Saturday morning came two days after a Houthi strike damaged the Public Investment Fund tower, the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and Riyadh’s tallest skyscraper.

It was the third day in a row that Saudi Arabia issued and quickly lifted alerts for Riyadh.

Hours later, the coalition said that it destroyed another drone fired by the Houthis towards the kingdom’s south. It did not say which province was targeted.

Saudi Arabia’s civil defence agency had issued eight public emergency alerts during a 24-hour period starting at 7:30am Saudi time (04:30 GMT) on Friday.

Escalation over Hodeidah port

In Yemen, the Saudi-led coalition said earlier on Friday that it carried out a “special operation” against the Houthi-held Red Sea port of Hodeidah, as well as “military targets” in the capital, Sanaa.

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki said the strikes hit “operational capabilities at Hodeidah port that were used in smuggling operations and the transport of weapons and ballistic missiles”, the AFP news agency reported.

Yemen’s internationally recognised government has defended the coalition strikes on Hodeidah port, accusing the Houthis of using its facilities to receive smuggled Iranian weapons and conduct military operations.

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The Houthis responded by threatening to attack Jeddah and other Saudi Red Sea ports, warning airlines that Saudi Arabia’s airspace was “unsafe”.

They also threatened Riyadh’s financial centre and a power station in Al-Shuqaiq, in the southwest.

The United Nations said it was following the escalation “with concern”.

It warned that continued fighting could threaten vital supply routes for humanitarian aid in Yemen.