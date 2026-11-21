Attack on Kryvyi Rih comes as Russian missiles land in NATO member Poland and US-led peace efforts face uncertainty.

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A Russian attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih has killed two people and wounded 60 others, according to local officials.

The strikes hit the central Ukrainian city on Friday night, killing a seven-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman, while six children were among the injured.

About 25 apartment buildings, a hospital, schools and businesses were damaged, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of Kryvyi Rih’s city administration.

Vilkul said on Saturday that Russian forces launched further missiles after emergency workers arrived, hitting rescuers, medical personnel and utility crews.

Footage released by Ukraine’s emergency services appeared to show additional strikes during the rescue operation.

Russian attacks elsewhere in Ukraine killed two people in the southern Zaporizhia region, according to its governor.

Russian authorities also reported six deaths, including a child, from a Ukrainian attack on a residential area in Russian-controlled Luhansk, an eastern Ukrainian region.

The violence followed a separate incident on Friday in which two Russian missiles and a suspected drone landed in southeastern Poland, a member of NATO, the military alliance linking the United States, Canada and European countries.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the incident on Friday as a deliberate provocation, questioning its timing alongside military exercises involving European countries preparing for a possible post-war security mission in Ukraine.

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NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte condemned the airspace violation on Saturday and pledged that the alliance would defend Polish territory.

The incidents have unfolded as US President Donald Trump seeks progress in negotiations with Moscow and Kyiv.

Trump said on Friday, following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China, that the Russian leader wanted to end the war diplomatically.

Zelenskyy, however, told reporters in Kyiv on Saturday that he remained less convinced than Washington that Putin was prepared to compromise.

Moscow continues to demand Ukrainian withdrawal from the entire eastern Donbas region, which Kyiv refuses to surrender.

Zelenskyy also reaffirmed Ukraine’s ambition to join NATO, while Washington has discussed offering Kyiv security guarantees resembling the alliance’s collective-defence commitments.

Such guarantees remain under discussion as negotiations continue over how to end the war and protect Ukraine from future attacks.