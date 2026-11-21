Share Russia says Kaliningrad-bound ship struck by drones in Gulf of Finland on social media

Two drones have struck a cargo ship bound for Russia’s exclave Kaliningrad in international waters of the Gulf of Finland, close to Russia’s maritime border, according to a senior Russian official.

The attack happened west of Gogland Island on Saturday morning, with Finland instating air and sea traffic restrictions in the eastern part of the gulf.

It is not clear who was behind the attack.

Alexander Drozdenko, governor of Russia’s Leningrad region, said the vessel’s crew were being evacuated and the damage had yet to be fully assessed.

“Three nautical miles from the Russian Federation’s border, a cargo vessel bound for Kaliningrad was attacked by two drones,” he wrote on the messaging app Max.

Kaliningrad’s Governor Alexey Besprozvannykh said supplies to the Russian exclave were not at risk.

The Gulf of Finland is a narrow arm of the Baltic Sea between Finland and Estonia, both NATO members. It connects Russia’s former capital of St Petersburg with its Kaliningrad enclave by sea.

Finland’s Ministry of Defence said its forces had detected a drone attack on a Russian vessel in international waters, with the vessel sustaining damage, and dispatched Finnish Border Guard units to the scene.

The ministry said air and sea traffic restrictions were a precaution in case further drones needed to be intercepted, adding that Finland had notified its allies of the incident.

“A Russian cargo ship is on fire in the eastern Gulf of Finland. The Finnish Border Guard is leading the maritime rescue operation and is preparing for potential environmental damage control within Finland’s area of responsibility,” Finland’s Border Guard said on its official website.

Advertisement

Ukraine and Russia have attacked each other’s shipping throughout the war, mostly in the Black Sea.

Earlier this month, Finland’s military said it had detected a strike on a Russian warship in the Gulf of Finland, which Ukraine took credit for. Helsinki said it had raised concerns about striking in the area with Kyiv afterwards.

Saturday’s attack has not been attributed to anyone.