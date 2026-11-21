Joseph Aoun says ‘two fundamental obstacles, inseparably linked’ mean Lebanon cannot fully celebrate its independence.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has decried Iran’s meddling in Lebanon’s affairs and demanded Israel’s withdrawal from his country’s south.

In a speech on Saturday, on the eve of Lebanon’s 83rd independence anniversary, Aoun said Lebanon faces two interconnected fateful tests: the “Israeli occupation of parts of our land” and “foreign interference” from “some influential parties in the Iranian regime” through weapons and decisions outside the authority of the Lebanese state.

These “two fundamental obstacles, inseparably linked” mean that Lebanon cannot fully celebrate its independence, he added.

“Withdraw from every inch of Lebanese territory. Stop your attacks. And return our captives,” Aoun demanded of Israel.

Dozens of Lebanese citizens are believed to be held in Israeli detention centres, including civilians as well as members of the Hezbollah armed group captured during fighting in southern Lebanon.

The president also pledged to press ahead with plans to bring all weapons under state control, declaring that there would be “no weapons outside the state that take orders from, or serve the interests of foreign powers.”

“You must hand over your weapons,” Aoun said.

Lebanon’s government has promised to disarm Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese group whose arsenal has long outstripped that of the national army and that has justified its weapons as necessary to resist Israel.

Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement in June, following US-mediated talks, which included the disarmament of Hezbollah, a gradual Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanese territories and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the area.

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But implementation has stalled, with Hezbollah refusing to surrender its weapons and Israel continuing to strike Lebanon.

Israeli strikes

On Saturday, Israeli strikes hit the districts of Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil and Marjayoun in southern Lebanon.

Al Jazeera correspondents reported that one of the air strikes hit the outskirts of Baraachit, a town in Bint Jbeil.

They said Baraachit came under Israeli gunfire at dawn and reported the movement of Israeli military vehicles on the outskirts of the town.

Israeli warplanes launched a second missile attack on the town of Kfar Tebnit in Nabatieh, after the first failed to detonate, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

The NNA reported that Israeli forces carried out three explosions in Wadi al-Khiam in the Marjayoun district, but gave no further details.

Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon have killed at least 4,386 people and wounded 12,407 others since March 2, when the latest Hezbollah-Israel war started.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health said that since Israel began its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed 8,953 people and injured 30,643 others.