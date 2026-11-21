Iranian foreign minister reiterates conditions for reopening of Strait of Hormuz, as US slaps sanctions on four Iranians it says acted as ‘oil trustees’.

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Iranian forces say they have shot down a US MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz, as the United States steps up its economic pressure campaign against Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Saturday a new air defence system had intercepted and shot down the drone, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB. It said the incident marked the 58th US MQ-9 drone brought down by Iranian forces.

The incident comes days after the US and Iran engaged in direct, tit-for-tat strikes, against a backdrop of increasing Iranian attacks on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the vital waterway through which one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas passed in peacetime.

Launched by the US and Israel on February 28, the war has killed thousands of people and severely disrupted shipping, pushing global energy prices higher and spreading to countries across the region.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in June, but it was never fully implemented because of disagreements over freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, with attacks resuming periodically since July. In August, The Washington Post reported that the US had lost 45 MQ-9 drones, or about 25 percent of its fleet at a cost of more than $1.3bn, during combat operations in Iran.

‘No war, no peace’

As an agreement to end the war remains elusive, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday outlined his country’s positions on negotiations with the US, citing a seven-day proposal delivered to the US in September.

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In an interview with state media, Araghchi said the seven conditions Iran has put forward “must be implemented for the Strait of Hormuz to reopen”. The conditions include ending the war and lifting sanctions and the naval blockade on Iran’s southern ports.

Araghchi said Iran was prepared to negotiate how the conditions should be implemented, saying its timetable was “flexible”. The negotiations would be “conditional on the American side taking necessary confidence-building measures”, he added.

The top diplomat also ruled out Iran transferring its stockpile of 60 percent enriched uranium abroad, but said a “fair solution” could be reached and a number of proposals by mediators were “worth examining”.

Araghchi said that the current “no war, no peace” state of the conflict was undesirable, but that Iran could not accept an agreement that would “hand victory to the other side”.

At a Friday news conference at the White House, US President Donald Trump told reporters that Tehran “want to make a deal” but not one that is acceptable to him.

“We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal that they’ve been doing for 51 years,” alleged Trump, who had said last week that a deal with Iran on ending the war was unnecessary.

At the same news conference, US Vice President JD Vance, who had previously blamed the war for Republicans losing both chambers of Congress earlier this month, declined to say whether he would have authorised strikes on Iran to prevent the country from developing a nuclear weapon.

Vance said the decision to attack Iran in February was Trump’s call, “and my job is to support the president of the United States.”

The Treasury said in a statement that ⁠⁠in many cases the trustees have kept oil revenues for personal gain. Among the individuals sanctioned are Mohammad Javad Bavand, a former IRGC intelligence officer, and Majid Taj, brother of ‌‌the Iranian Football Federation’s President Mehdi Taj, the Treasury said.

The new sanctions put ⁠⁠the individuals on the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control’s Specially Designated Nationals list, freezing any assets they may have under US jurisdiction and effectively prohibiting dollar ⁠⁠transactions with them or entities that they control.

The Treasury also said it imposed sanctions ⁠⁠on Mohammad Hossein Servati, the son of IRGC ⁠⁠Brigadier General Mohsen Servati, who has held positions in companies that brokered and received shipments of Iranian oil for delivery to independent Chinese “teapot” refineries.

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Another sanctioned individual is ‌‌Mojtaba Arabnejad, the son of the sanctioned Mahan Air CEO Hamid Arabnejad. The Treasury said that Mojtaba Arabnejad has purchased aircraft ‌‌parts ‌‌for the sanctioned Mahan Air and overseen oil sales that have partly supported the airline.

Defunding offensive activity

Meanwhile, as Republicans grapple with the fallout from the sweeping midterm election losses, Democratic Representatives Yassamin Ansari and Ro Khanna called on Congress to use an upcoming government funding bill to end spending for offensive military operations against Iran.

Citing the mounting costs of the war, they issued a video statement urging fellow legislators to reject any funding package that keeps paying for the war, with a deadline looming next month to adopt a budget.

Failing to pass a spending bill by December 11 could trigger a government shutdown, a risk that has made some Democrats wary of drawing a red line on the war on Iran.

Rosa DeLauro and Patty Murray, the top Democrats responsible for appropriations, have said they would prefer to find ways to end the war without risking a government shutdown.