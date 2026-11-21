Youth wing of Congress party issues a seven-day ‘ultimatum’ to the US technology giant, urging it to lift all restrictions.

The youth wing of India’s main opposition Congress party has staged protests outside Meta offices in three cities, demanding that the United States technology company restore the Instagram accounts of its leaders.

The protests took place in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gurugram, near New Delhi, on Friday and led to clashes with police and security guards, according to footage released by the Indian Youth Congress on Saturday.

In Hyderabad, protesters entered the building that houses Meta’s offices and clashed with police. In Mumbai, protesters spray-painted slogans on the walls outside, and in Gurugram they held banners reading “restore Youth Congress accounts”.

The party has alleged that on November 19, Meta illegally withheld the Instagram accounts of the youth wing’s president and the party official overseeing the wing on orders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a statement accompanied by videos of the protests, the Congress youth wing said, “If Meta wants to do business in India, it must respect the Indian Constitution, not surrender to arbitrary BJP government orders.”

It had also warned Meta on X that it would “storm your offices across the country and stage protests” unless the accounts were restored.

Manu Jain, who runs the group’s social media, told the Reuters news agency on Saturday that two accounts were restored after Friday’s protests, but thousands of other accounts of journalists, creators and influencers critical of the government are still restricted.

The youth wing issued a seven-day “ultimatum” to the technology giant, urging it to lift all “restrictions on opposition voices, journalists and creators”.

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It asked how many Indian accounts were withheld on government orders in the past six months, and how many remain blocked. It also asked Meta to explain what it called the automated blocking of posts that mention Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or criticise Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

On Saturday, the protesters also posted a video of workers putting up a banner in central Delhi that mocked Meta’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, as “Mark BJPberg” – suggesting that Meta favours Modi’s party.

Meta has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

Police action and BJP response

Police registered a complaint against four Youth Congress leaders in Mumbai and detained some protesters, Dainik Jagran English reported.

Pradeep Bhandari, a spokesperson for the ruling BJP, accused the protesters of vandalising Meta’s Hyderabad office and “flaunting it on social media”.

India is Meta’s biggest market by users.

In February, the government ordered platforms to remove unlawful content within three hours of notice, down from 36 hours. The government issued nearly 195,000 blocking orders to Instagram, Facebook and YouTube between March and July, the Indian Express reported.

Meta restricted more than 5.4 million posts or accounts in India under local laws in the first half of 2026, up from about 70,000 in the whole of 2025, according to its disclosures. It said most were cases in which it was “obligated to proactively restrict content” under local law.