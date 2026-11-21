Fans expressed their love for the famous Nile hippopotamus at Cincinnati Zoo after it died aged nine.

Share Hat eaten by Fiona the hippo lodged deep in small intestine, necropsy shows on social media

A necropsy on Fiona, the popular hippo at Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden in the United States, showed that the hat she swallowed was lodged deep inside her body and veterinary staff were unable to reach it before she died.

The hat was “25 feet [7.60 metres] beyond the final stomach compartment and 50 feet [15.2 metres] from the end of her intestines,” said a statement released on Friday by the zoo in Ohio.

Fiona was nine years old when she died. Hippos typically live 40 to 50 years in zoos. The hat she ingested had accidentally been flung into her enclosure.

Since her death, fans have covered the zoo with flowers and notes, while others left behind her favourite treats, including melons and pumpkins.

“We have received so much love from our community and beyond,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike.

A worldwide treasure

The Nile hippopotamus was born prematurely in January 2017. Weighing just 29 pounds (13.2 kg), far below the lowest recorded birth weight for her species, she became a source of pride and a symbol of hope locally and nationwide.

Fiona inspired millions in her first months and final days, bringing people together across political divides and other boundaries.

Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance, posted a photo on Instagram of one of their children face-to-face with Fiona.

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton posted photos of her behind-the-scenes encounter with Fiona, writing that she would treasure “the smiles she gave me”.

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Jenna Wingate, one of Fiona’s keepers, posted a message on Instagram, remembering the creature that brought joy to many around the world.

“It has always felt like we grew up together, and I often used to smile thinking about growing old with her and her still being around when I retire,” Wingate wrote. “We lost her in the most horrific and tragic way.”

“She was our family. I love you Fiona and I am so sorry.”

Trying their best

Fiona’s digestive system could not handle the hat’s synthetic fibres, experts told The Associated Press news agency.

Blood analysis showed that her health was failing on Thursday, so the zoo’s animal care team tried to locate the hat using a scope and an ultrasound, said Mike Wenninger, the zoo’s director of animal health. Removing the hat surgically was impossible based on its location and the hippo’s anatomy, he added.

Fiona died during recovery from the procedure, he said.

“Keepers, vets, staff and volunteers are shaken and trying to navigate this loss,” said the Cincinnati Zoo in a statement. “She meant a lot to a lot of people.”

As for Fiona’s fellow hippos, Bibi, Tucker and Fritz, they appear to be behaving normally, said Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care.

“It’s difficult to know how they’re feeling, but they appear to be their normal selves,” she said.