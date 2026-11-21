The reported hacking is the latest in ​a string of breaches and outages affecting the US government.

The FBI’s national criminal database has suffered a suspected breach, according to multiple US media reports.

President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly downplayed breaches affecting departments within his administration, appeared to confirm the FBI hacking during a television interview on Saturday.

“Well, we just heard about it, and I will say that it’s not good. I don’t like that,” Trump told Fox News.

On Friday, CNN and NBC reported that the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), which is used by law enforcement agencies across the United States to share information on criminal warrants and background checks, was compromised, citing two people who had been briefed on the matter.

The reported hacking, which would be the second to hit the bureau this year, is the latest in a string of US government breaches and outages that have alarmed officials over the past week.

In a separate incident, NBC reported an apparent cyberattack against the US Department of Agriculture.

The FBI and USDA did not immediately return Al Jazeera’s request for comment.

In the interview on Saturday, Trump suggested the hack of the FBI’s crucial database could be viewed with “a positive spin”.

“Maybe we’ll learn things that we would have never learned otherwise. You had the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. You had all these other hoaxes,” he said in an apparent reference to his discontent with the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

In September, the FBI said it was investigating an apparent breach by a cyber group that claimed it had stolen sensitive information on the bureau’s 38,000 employees.

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Additionally, in March, the agency said it had been investigating “suspicious activities” on some of its internal systems, The Associated Press news agency reported.

FBI Director Kash Patel, who has not publicly commented on the most recent hacking, was not present for a Wednesday hearing at the US Capitol to examine threats against the US. Patel’s deputy, Christopher Raia, attended in his place, joining US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton.