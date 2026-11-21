Copenhagen accuses Moscow of planning assassination with banned local gang; Russia says no evidence for allegation.

Denmark has said it is expelling Russia’s defence attaché after accusing Moscow intelligence of plotting to kill a Ukrainian rapper at a concert near Copenhagen.

“We have just summoned the Russian ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and notified him of the government’s decision to expel the Russian defence attaché from Denmark” within seven days, Danish Minister for Foreign Affairs Lars Lokke Rasmussen told a news conference on Friday.

Denmark is also considering suspending Schengen visas for Russians, he added.

The expulsion ultimatum comes hours after Denmark’s intelligence agency, PET, said it suspected Russia of planning the assassination during a concert in a Copenhagen suburb with help of a Danish gang.

Danish public broadcaster DR named the rapper as Kyivstoner, who has both Ukrainian and US citizenship.

“A Russian assassination attempt is not something we’ve seen in Denmark before, and that gives me an impression of an increasingly aggressive and risk-taking Russia,” PET head Rasmus Kieffer-Kristensen told journalists on Friday.

“The case shows, in our assessment, that the Russian intelligence services attempted to carry out an execution in Denmark,” he said.

Thwarted plot

According to PET, three people were stopped in a car near the music venue where the rapper was scheduled to perform on September 25. Police found firearms and knives in the vehicle.

Two people were placed under formal investigation on Friday for attempted murder and for helping a foreign intelligence service operate in Denmark. Police and PET suspect Loyal to Familia, a street gang and criminal network banned since 2021, helped plan the attack.

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Police and intelligence services made their announcements as two Danish men appeared ⁠in court near Copenhagen on Friday, charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service and attempted murder, court documents showed.

According to the court documents, the suspects were arrested five minutes before the concert was set to begin and one of them had bought a ticket to the performance. The ‌concert was cancelled.

Exchange of reactions

In response to Friday’s announcement, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, “We are facing a cornered Russia, acting more aggressively and with a greater propensity to take risks.” The strongest response would be to “not waver” and to keep supporting Ukraine, she added.

European Council President Antonio Costa said the alleged assassination attempt was “unacceptable” and “will not go unanswered”. He promised Denmark the European Union’s full backing against what he called Russian hybrid attacks.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said Moscow would give “an appropriate response”, Russia’s state news agency TASS reported. The Russian embassy in Copenhagen called the expulsion “vengeful” and said Denmark had not presented “any evidence of Russia’s involvement in this mysterious crime”.

Copenhagen has accused Moscow of other hybrid attacks, which are acts short of open war, such as sabotage and disruption. In September 2025, drones shut down Copenhagen airport for hours, in what Denmark called a hybrid attack.

PET said in September that Russia was recruiting Danish citizens to help plan sabotage against Danish defence firms with ties to Ukraine.

Russia has denied involvement in such operations.