Hebron, Occupied West Bank – Amjad al-Qawasmi stood gazing at the eight-storey residential building he constructed 13 years ago in the heart of Hebron. He struggled to understand how it could be reduced to rubble in a matter of moments.

The building in the southern West Bank is one of two upon which the Israeli army posted demolition notices last Sunday morning, even though both are in Area A, which, under the Oslo Accords, is under full Palestinian control.

The buildings are in the Dairat al-Seer area, in the northwest of Hebron. One contains 25 residential apartments, the other has 40, alongside an adjacent home. The Israeli army has set a one-week deadline for filing objections to the demolition orders.

The Israeli authorities justified the decisions by citing the buildings’ proximity to “Settler Road 35”, despite the structures possessing all the necessary permits from the Palestinian Authority and the Hebron Municipality.

Hebron is divided into a larger area under Palestinian administrative control and a smaller area – housing Israeli settlers – in the centre of the city.

Pervasive fear

The affected families are living in a state of anxiety, fearing that the demolition orders will be carried out. Meanwhile, the property owners have filed formal objections in an attempt to halt the demolitions.

Al-Qawasmi told Al Jazeera that his building was constructed in 2013 at a cost exceeding 18 million shekels ($5.6m). He, along with his father and brother, had prepared the apartments for occupancy from the ground up, installing all necessary utilities after obtaining the required permits from the Ministry of Local Government.

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He explained that he, his brothers, and their families live on the lower floors of the building.

Most of the other apartments were sold to families who have yet to complete their payments; a situation exacerbated by the difficult economic conditions they are facing, such as salary cuts and the ban on most Palestinian workers entering Israel for employment, which has been in effect since the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel and the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

“Like all the residents of the building, we fear the execution of the demolition order. Although we have hired a lawyer to try to freeze the decision, this is an occupation, anything is possible,” said al-Qawasmi.

The families living in the two buildings have begun packing their essential belongings and clothing into cardboard boxes in anticipation of a potential forced eviction to carry out the demolition. However, they remain uncertain about the fate of their furniture and other possessions, should they not be granted the time to clear out their apartments.

A devastating loss

Samer Abu Hadid purchased a plot of land in the area five years ago and built a villa for his eight-member family. The 1,165 square metre property cost an estimated $3m.

Last Sunday morning, he was shocked when Israeli soldiers stormed the villa and served him a demolition notice, granting him a one-week window to file an objection. The order stated that it was a military decision based on “security grounds”.

“I told the officer that the villa is legally licensed and there are no grounds for its demolition. He simply replied, ‘Look at the document carefully, the reasons are security-related ‘ and added that I have one week to file an objection. But what can I possibly do in one week against an already-issued demolition order?” he asked Al Jazeera.

Abu Hadid reached out to local authorities to follow up on the matter, yet he remains deeply concerned that the demolition order might actually be carried out.

“We literally cannot sleep any more; we think about this constantly. We don’t know whether we should move out our furniture and empty the villa, or stay put. Nothing is clear, and we are at a loss as to what to do,” he said.

Blow to the investment sector

According to a report by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (covering the period from November 2024 to October 2025), Israel targeted 97 Palestinian structures in Area A either through actual demolition or the issuance of demolition orders. This is in addition to 46 structures in Area B, 1,390 in Area C and 240 in occupied East Jerusalem.

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The Palestinian Commission Against the Wall and Settlements has documented the issuance of 9,518 demolition or ‘stop-construction’ notices between 2015 and the end of September 2026.

They include 344 notices issued during the first nine months of this year. Hebron governorate tops the list with 2,697 notices issued in the city.

Hebron Municipal Council member Muammar al-Oweiwi told Al Jazeera that the recent demolition notices set a precedent in Hebron by targeting Area A, which should be under the full civil and security control of the Palestinian National Authority. Demolition and stop-construction orders were also issued for a family guesthouse and another building in the Farsh al-Hawa area in Area C.

Al-Oweiwi said that the Hebron Municipality is addressing the matter, in coordination with the property owners’ lawyers, by submitting documentation, including building permits, and pursuing the necessary legal procedures.

He added that the case is now before the Israeli courts; the lawyers requested an immediate stay or freeze on the demolition orders, but Israel has yet to respond.

“The municipality is not merely seeking to freeze the decision, but to have it overturned entirely and to secure official documentation confirming that the demolition of these buildings is unlawful,” he stated.

According to al-Oweiwi, the targeting of the two buildings goes beyond threatening dozens of families with the loss of their homes; it also strikes a blow to the Palestinian investment and construction sectors. The significant investments involved are now jeopardised, undermining investor confidence and threatening the city’s economic and urban stability.

Al-Oweiwi added that the Israeli justification that the buildings are near roads used by settlers is incorrect. He said the structures are within residential neighbourhoods and pose no threat to the roads.

“What is taking place falls within the framework of a policy of collective punishment and pressure on the Palestinians, and an attempt to undermine the citizens’ trust in their national institutions by encroaching upon their jurisdiction in areas that, under signed agreements, are subject to Palestinian administration,” he concluded.