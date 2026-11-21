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Abuja, Nigeria – On October 7, the African Union officially launched the Africa Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA), bringing to fruition an initiative first endorsed by African leaders in 2017.

The agency, based in Port Louis, Mauritius, is designed to provide independent assessments of African governments and corporate borrowers, drawing on local data and expertise to complement ratings issued by international agencies. Its first sovereign ratings are expected by the end of March.

Its interim chief executive, Sifiso Falala, says AfCRA is already in discussions with 15 African governments with research planned in countries that include Mauritius, Kenya, Togo, the Seychelles and Burundi.

The case for AfCRA rests partly on the cost of how African economies are perceived by financial markets. A 2023 study by the United Nations Development Programme estimated that subjectivities in sovereign credit ratings cost African countries $74.5bn through excessive interest payments and foregone lending.

African governments have long argued that international rating methodologies do not adequately account for the continent’s economic structures and circumstances.

The major international agencies – Moody’s, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings – have disputed suggestions that their assessments systematically disadvantage African borrowers. At a Chatham House discussion in June, Moody’s Marie Diron argued that the agency’s analysis of four decades of global sovereign default data showed that African countries with a particular rating had broadly the same probability of default as equally rated borrowers elsewhere.

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For example, she said, a sovereign with a B rating had an estimated one-year default probability of about 5 percent regardless of whether it was African or from another region.

That is an important counterargument. AfCRA’s challenge will not simply be to produce different ratings but to demonstrate that its assessments are more comprehensive, transparent and predictive of actual credit risk. Its credibility will ultimately depend on the evidence behind its conclusions, including when those conclusions are unfavourable to African borrowers.

Transparency and mutual learning

For Falala, the agency’s priority is to ensure that assessments better reflect the economic realities of African countries.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, he said: “A significant number of African countries carry speculative-grade ratings despite having no history of sovereign default.

“This raises legitimate questions about whether prevailing models adequately capture African economic realities. We believe our analytical framework can contribute to a constructive reassessment of these assumptions, encouraging the entire industry to examine whether the indicators used to determine creditworthiness remain relevant, proportionate and sufficiently predictive of actual default risk.”

Falala said the agency was not seeking more favourable ratings for African borrowers but greater accuracy through engagement with established rating agencies.

“Our objective is not to manufacture better ratings for Africa, but to produce more accurate ratings of Africa in collaboration with established rating agencies. Importantly, we believe that a stronger AfCRA will contribute to a stronger credit rating industry overall,” he said.

That distinction will be central to the agency’s credibility. An institution established partly in response to dissatisfaction with existing ratings must demonstrate that its own assessments are independent of political pressure and the interests of the governments and companies it evaluates.

Falala acknowledged the scepticism surrounding the industry, saying AfCRA has an opportunity to rebuild confidence through transparency and analytical independence. He said the agency was not seeking confrontation with established rating providers but saw considerable scope for collaboration and mutual learning.

More local data and methodologies

Beyond sovereign ratings, AfCRA intends to assess companies, municipalities, banks and local-currency debt. This broader coverage could address gaps in information about borrowers that receive limited attention from international agencies while providing domestic investors with additional assessments of credit risk.

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The potential benefits extend beyond the ratings themselves. African pension funds, banks and other institutional investors need reliable information to assess domestic borrowers and allocate capital. More comprehensive coverage, supported by stronger local data, could help reduce information gaps and support the development of domestic capital markets.

However, additional ratings will not automatically translate into cheaper borrowing. Their influence will depend on whether investors consider the assessments credible and useful in making investment decisions.

Abdussalam Muazu, an associate chartered economist at the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria, said limited information about African borrowers has contributed to the uncertainty investors factor into lending decisions.

“African governments and companies often pay more to borrow than their ratings suggest, partly because investors know too little about them and price in the uncertainty.

“The big agencies have few analysts on the ground, and much of Africa’s economy runs through informal trade, mobile money and community finance that is hard to measure from outside. An African agency can bring local knowledge into credit ratings and help build the data that is missing today, which gives investors less reason to charge for guesswork,” he told Al Jazeera.

The argument points to a wider problem: The availability and quality of economic data can shape how creditworthiness is assessed. Informal economic activity, for example, is not always adequately captured in conventional indicators, even though it contributes significantly to livelihoods and economic activity across the continent.

Methodology is another part of the debate. Different approaches to assessing sovereign risk can produce different conclusions about the same country’s ability and willingness to meet its financial obligations. AfCRA, therefore, will need to explain clearly how its models account for factors that may be overlooked or insufficiently reflected in existing assessments.

Dayo Obisan, a financial market professional, told Al Jazeera that African countries need rating methodologies that better reflect their economic circumstances and their access to capital.

“The compelling question is how does Africa ensure its peculiarities are factored into the determination of its perception as a sovereign and its access to much-needed capital, which rides on this perception?”

He said an African rating institution could bring greater understanding of these circumstances through its presence across the continent, improved data and methodologies that complement existing approaches.

“The value proposition for the creation of an Africa-focused credit rating agency centres on richer local data, contextual insight, wider coverage and support for domestic markets,” Obisan said.

Independence and credibility under scrutiny

But local knowledge alone will not be enough. AfCRA will also have to demonstrate that its methodology is rigorous, consistent and transparent and its ratings can withstand scrutiny from investors beyond the continent.

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Its ownership and financing arrangements will also be important. The agency describes itself as privately owned and self-funded while its planned sovereign assessments will operate on a solicited basis, meaning governments pay for ratings and provide access to officials and financial information.

This is a model also used by established rating agencies, but it makes safeguards against conflicts of interest particularly important. The African Union says governments may not own shares in AfCRA, but the agency will still need to demonstrate that commercial relationships with the borrowers it assesses cannot influence its analytical decisions.

Ultimately, AfCRA’s credibility will not be determined by how many African countries it rates or how far its assessments differ from those of Moody’s, S&P and Fitch.

It will depend on whether investors trust its analyses, whether its methodology withstands scrutiny and, above all, whether it can remain independent when its findings are politically inconvenient.

Its defining test may come when an African government rejects an unfavourable assessment and the agency refuses to change it.

As Falala put it, “What strengthens AfCRA should ultimately strengthen the credibility of the entire credit rating industry. Africa needs more credible assessments, not competing narratives.”