The former president, serving a sentence for plotting a coup, is stable and breathing on his own, the hospital says.

Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro is in intensive care after being diagnosed with an acute bowel obstruction, according to the DF Star hospital where he is being treated.

Bolsonaro, 71, was admitted on Friday with abdominal pain. In a bulletin on Saturday, the hospital said doctors have started giving him fluids and nutritional support, and inserted a tube into his stomach.

It said the former president is clinically stable and conscious, although they said there was no projected date for his discharge.

“There is hope that his condition will improve,” his son, Senator-elect Carlos Bolsonaro, wrote on X on Saturday afternoon. “He is being closely monitored and is fighting to get his bowels working again, with his usual grit and focus.”

In the early hours of Saturday morning, he described his father’s difficult night of treatment, where food residue was removed from his stomach using a tube inserted into his nose, and bouts of nausea.

“I’m not a doctor, but I’ve never seen him like this,” he wrote, suggesting that his father might need another surgery, which would be his 10th in less than eight years.

“All this is happening to a man sentenced to 27 years in prison without having committed any crime, while criminals do whatever they want with what’s left of this country,” the younger Bolsonaro continued.

Bolsonaro has been serving a 27-year sentence since last year for an attempted coup after losing the 2022 election to current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro has denied the charges.

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He has been hospitalised repeatedly and has had to undergo surgeries after being stabbed in 2018 during a campaign event.

He was transferred in March to house arrest after spending several months in jail because of his health issues.

Next month, Brazil’s Supreme Court is set to consider the constitutionality of a law that changes how sentences are calculated, which could shorten his sentence and those of others convicted in the 2022 coup plot.