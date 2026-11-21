Bahrain reports no injuries, as Iran’s IRGC says it targeted US military positions at two bases in al-Riffa and Awali.

Share Bahrain says Iranian attack causes fire at industrial facility on social media

Bahrain says an Iranian attack has struck a civilian industrial facility, starting a fire, in the latest escalation of the war in the Middle East.

Bahrain’s Defence Force said its air defences intercepted a number of Iranian aerial attacks late on Saturday.

In a post on X, Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior said the attack was part of “Iranian aggression”.

It said preliminary reports pointed to material damage but no injuries, and that civil defence teams were working to bring the fire under control.

The Interior Ministry did not name the facility or say where it was. Earlier, air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain, and the ministry urged residents to move to the nearest safe place without saying what the threat was.

In a statement after the attack, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had carried out a combined missile and drone operation targeting United States military positions at the al-Riffa and Awali bases in Bahrain.

The IRGC claimed it destroyed two US Patriot air defence radars at the bases.

The attack was “in response to continued aggression and violations of the airspace of the Islamic Republic of Iran”, the statement said.

“After two US MQ-1 and MQ-9 reconnaissance and combat drones violated Iranian airspace, US military positions at the aforementioned bases were targeted in an operation by the IRGC Aerospace Force,” it added.

Earlier, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported that the IRGC had attacked two military bases used by US forces at Sheikh Isa and Juffair.

Advertisement

However, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported that an interceptor missile launched from the US Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain had crashed on Sitra Island and started a large fire. It cited an outlet called Bahrain News, which blamed a recurring malfunction in the Patriot air defence system.

Bahrain hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet. It has been attacked repeatedly since the war began, including three drone attacks in recent days after a lull of several weeks.

Gulf Arab states have come under repeated fire from Tehran since the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.