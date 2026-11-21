The blaze erupted at the Hartha power station and spread to nearby houses.

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A fire has broken out at a power station in southern Iraq, killing at least four people and injuring 35, according to the Iraqi state media.

The Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported on Saturday that the Civil Defence Directorate had brought the fire under control at the Hartha power station and in neighbouring houses.

Operations at the power station, which has a generating capacity of 800 megawatts, were forced to stop after the blaze.

Footage of the fire shared online shows plumes of smoke and burned-out cars. Crowds of people observing the emergency response could also be seen.

The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.

Iraq’s electricity infrastructure has ⁠long struggled with decades of underinvestment, inadequate maintenance and an inability to meet peak demand, particularly during ‌the extremely hot summer months.

Fires and technical failures at substations and power facilities have ‌previously ‌disrupted electricity supplies and caused widespread outages.