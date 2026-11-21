Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone attack while a Palestinian man was killed by gunfire in Jabalia.

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Israeli attacks in Gaza have killed at least four Palestinians in violation of last year’s “ceasefire”, as winter flooding deepens the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

At least three people were killed when the car they were travelling in was struck by an Israeli drone on Saturday in the Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood of Gaza City. Separately, a Palestinian man was killed by Israeli gunfire in the Halawa displacement camp, east of northern Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has continued despite a so-called “ceasefire”, which came into force last October.

The ongoing attacks on the enclave coincide with a surge in pogroms carried out by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Late on Friday, Hamza Masoud Salim Abdo, 42, was shot dead by security guards from an illegal Israeli settlement near the village of Dura al-Qar, north of Ramallah.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said his body was being withheld by Israeli authorities. Another Palestinian man was detained during the incident.

Reporting from Ramallah in the West Bank, Al Jazeera’s Nour Odeh said settlers have been carrying out attacks with “impunity”.

“Less than 3 percent of Israeli attacks that are investigated lead to a partial or full conviction by Israeli authorities. Also, the number of settler attacks reported to Israeli authorities is very, very low because Palestinians are often detained, questioned or harassed for filing reports against violent settlers,” Odeh reported.

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The violence inflicted on Palestinians in the West Bank has been condemned by Israeli allies, including the United Kingdom. Critics say Western leaders have not supported their rhetoric with sufficient action.

Earlier this month, an Al Jazeera investigation found that the UK had awarded $14.4m in new public contracts to firms with links to illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank, despite recently announcing a ban on importing goods from such settlements.

The British government has also sanctioned companies involved in settlement expansion.

Winter weather has compounded the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with the World Food Programme (WFP) warning earlier this week that Palestinians have been forced to burn rubbish to cook their food.

“Now even the rubbish is wet,” warned Shaun Hughes, WFP’s country director for Palestine.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said that more than 100,000 tents in Egypt cannot be delivered to Gaza due to strict conditions imposed by Israel.

“Usually anything under 38 millimetres is okay; anything above, it’s usually deemed as not acceptable,” Hughes explained.

“It is not a statement of dual use; it is just that this tent at this time is not allowed to enter Gaza … We don’t get the specifics,” said Karl Baker, head of the IOM’s Gaza programme.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported on Saturday that 1,671 people had been killed since the “ceasefire” came into effect last October.

Meanwhile, 74,736 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza three years ago.