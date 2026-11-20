Spain heads to a snap election on November 29 with Vox campaigning on mass deportations, ‘remigration’ and ‘national priority’.

Share ‘Immediate expulsion of all invaders’: What Spain’s far right is promising on social media

Santiago Abascal, wearing a blue suit and tie, looks straight into the camera. His campaign poster makes three promises: giving Spanish nationals priority in access to benefits, cutting regulation and “remigration”.

“It’s common sense,” the poster of his far-right Vox party reads.

With little more than a week to go until Spain’s November 29 snap election, opinion polls put Vox in third place behind the conservative Popular Party (PP), which is leading the race, and the governing Socialist Party.

But with the Socialists’ potential allies fragmented and the PP projected to fall short of an outright majority, Vox could emerge as a kingmaker.

The party, which once struggled to win a single seat in parliament, could join a PP-led coalition or back a minority PP government from outside the cabinet.

What is Vox, and who founded it?

Abascal was a regional lawmaker for the PP in the Basque Country. He left the party in 2013, accusing then-Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy of being too soft on the issue of Catalan separatism. He went on to cofound Vox.

The new party positioned itself to the PP’s right, making Spanish unity its central cause. It called for an end to the country’s system of regional autonomy and championed the idea of the “true Spaniard”, who was Catholic, Castilian-speaking and loyal to the monarchy.

Over time, the party started to adopt themes and tactics from other European far-right parties.

“At the beginning, they were the ultra-conservatives of the right, but then they started to study the handbook of the populist radical right across Europe, and they became the Spanish version of it,” said Carles Ferreira, lecturer in politics at the University of Girona.

Advertisement

In January 2017, Abascal made his international debut at a gathering of Europe’s far right in the German city of Koblenz alongside France’s Marine Le Pen and Frauke Petry, then-leader of the Alternative for Germany. But Vox was still a minor force at home, having won 0.2 percent of the vote and no seats in the previous year’s general election.

How did Vox break through?

That October nine years ago, Catalonia held an independence referendum in defiance of Spain’s Constitutional Court. A few weeks later, the Parliament of Catalonia unilaterally declared independence, plunging the country into a constitutional crisis.

Vox, which had filed a legal complaint over the preparation for the vote, used the crisis to raise its national profile over its opposition to Catalan independence.

It worked. Just over a year later, the party made its electoral breakthrough, winning 12 seats in the regional parliament of Andalusia in southern Spain. Four months later, it entered the national parliament for the first time by winning 24 seats.

Vox had transformed from a fringe party with zero representation into a relevant political force.

What does Vox want?

The first bullet point in its manifesto calls for the “immediate expulsion of all invaders”.

Abascal has accused the Socialist government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of enabling what he calls “a migrant invasion” to “replace the Spanish people”.

“It may well be that the upcoming elections will be the last ones to be decided by the Spanish people,” Abascal said on Thursday on X.

He wants to ban the mass regularisation of undocumented immigrants and deport them.

His manifesto calls for “remigration”, a plan to facilitate the expulsion of people who the party says do not contribute or who rely on public benefits.

Throughout the eight-year tenure of the current government, the number of foreign-born residents in Spain rose from 6.3 million to 10.4 million, according to the National Statistics Institute.

Vox is also campaigning for “national priority”, a system that would create a two-tier society in which Spanish nationals would have better access to social benefits.

Its exclusionary discourse often focuses on Muslim migrants.

“With Catalan independence no longer dominating the political debate, Vox has shifted its focus to what it calls the ‘Islamisation of Spain’ and the threat of a ‘Spanish caliphate’,” said Steven Forti, professor of contemporary history at the Autonomous University of Barcelona. “By hammering away at the issue, the party has turned it into a rallying point for voters.”

Vox draws on the idea of Hispanidad, a shared Hispanic identity, to portray Latin American migrants as culturally closer to Spaniards.

Advertisement

Spain has long welcomed Spanish-speaking people from Latin America. They represent the largest group of undocumented and documented foreigners in Spain, according to the Spanish think tank Funcas.

Vox’s idea of an “Iberosphere”, Forti added, invokes traditional Catholic values and a shared language and culture rooted in Spain’s colonial past. In that telling, Latin American migrants are welcome because they are “the children of our colonisation”.

On social issues, the party is staunchly conservative. It opposes abortion. Its politicians have derided LGBTQ advocacy as the work of a “lobby”, and Vox rejects treating gender-based violence as a distinct legal category, arguing that domestic violence laws should apply regardless of the victim’s sex.

It was the only party to oppose renewing Spain’s cross-party pact against gender-based violence in 2025 and has called for suspending an agreement that specifically protects women from violence by current and former partners.

Yet this year’s party manifesto is less specific about what it wants to do, calling more broadly for replacing “gender ideology” laws and strengthening police and judicial protection for women facing violence.

Who votes for Vox and why?

Traditionally, its core electoral base has been young, white and male.

In the past three years, support for Vox has risen from 13 percent to about 20 percent. Its supporters remain predominantly male, but the party has gained ground among women and voters with secondary or vocational educations.

Support has grown particularly among people aged 35 to 44 and voters under 35, including some who were too young to vote in 2023. Vox has also drawn support from people who sat out the last election.

“This trend appears linked to the party’s ability to position itself as an antiestablishment force that channels institutional disaffection and social frustration,” said Paco Camas, head of public opinion in Spain for the polling firm Ipsos. “Its message has resonated particularly with younger men facing economic uncertainty and limited opportunities for social advancement.”

But it’s not just about the economy.

When asked about their main concerns, Vox supporters cite “the government and politicians” more often than any other issue and at more than twice the rate of voters overall, Camas said.

Immigration and concerns about border management and relations with Morocco also ranked high. Housing was among their main concerns although they cited it less often than voters overall. Economic issues and job quality also ranked lower among Vox supporters than among the wider electorate.

Vox is drawing voters away from the PP. Polls suggested 15 to 20 percent of people who voted for the PP in 2023 intend to back Vox this month due to its clearer and more uncompromising positions on immigration, national identity and security.

“Some voters on the right perceive the PP as more cautious, technocratic and closely aligned with the mainstream European consensus, making Vox a more attractive option for those seeking a sharper ideological alternative,” Camas said.