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After seven years of deliberations and investigations, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against its minority Rohingya population.

Thursday’s ruling by the United Nations’ top court in The Hague has been viewed as historic, the first genocide verdict it has handed down since it was established in 1945.

For the majority-Muslim Rohingya – 1.2 million of whom are languishing in cramped refugee camps in Bangladesh while more than 500,000 remain trapped and targeted in Myanmar – it marked vindication and international recognition of their suffering following decades of persecution, torture and killings at the hands of the Myanmar military and non-Rohingya rebel groups in their home state of Rakhine.

This judgement has given hope to other persecuted populations around the world. It now sets a precedent to establish a government’s intent to commit genocide – a difficult aspect of such cases.

Experts say the verdict has strong implications for South Africa’s genocide case against Israel over its war on Gaza, which is one of those pending at the ICJ.

Just as Rohingya people celebrated and cried tears of joy when the court’s president pronounced a genocide ruling three hours into his readout of the verdict, many are wondering if this is a sign that Palestinians, too, will one day be able to do the same.

“This judgement will not decide the Gaza case,” Palestinian political analyst Ahmed Najar, however, told Al Jazeera. “But it may determine the legal lens through which Gaza is eventually judged.”

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Here’s what we know:

What is South Africa’s case against Israel?

On December 29, 2023, three months into Israel’s war on Gaza, South Africa filed an application against Israel at the Hague court, alleging that Israel was – and is – committing genocide against the Palestinian people living there.

Pretoria requested that the ICJ first approve emergency measures to protect civilians by immediately ordering Israel to suspend its military operations.

In two days of hearings in January 2024, the ICJ ruled that it is “plausible” that Israel’s actions could amount to genocide and ordered provisional measures requesting it “take all measures” to prevent the crime, despite Israel’s arguments that it was acting in self-defence following the deadly Hamas-led attacks on army outposts and villages in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of about 1,200 people.

In March 2024, after South Africa had requested additional measures in light of Israel’s continued mass killings in Gaza, the court ordered Israel to ensure that food enters the enclave, finding that Palestinians in Gaza were facing famine and starvation.

In a third order in May that year, the ICJ ordered Israel to halt a deadly ground invasion in Rafah.

Israel did not comply with any of these orders, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have concluded.

At the time of the hearings in January 2024, some 23,000 people – including 10,000 children- had been killed in Gaza.

As of now, close to 75,000 people have been killed in Gaza, including an estimated 21,000 children. That does not include the thousands of people who are still missing and presumed dead under the rubble.

At least 1,662 people have been killed since an October 2025 US-brokered ceasefire agreement was announced between Israel and Hamas.

A verdict on whether Israel is committing genocide is expected to take several years as the two parties must submit written arguments and counterarguments. South Africa’s next submission will be in November 2027.

How is the Gaza case similar to The Gambia’s Myanmar case?

For both the Rohingya and Palestinians in Gaza, legal proceedings have offered little immediate solace: tent camps are being washed away amid intense storms for both refugee communities. Civilians are also still being killed – by continuing Israeli strikes on Gaza, most recently on the Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza, and by violence against Rohingya in Myanmar from both military and rebel groups.

The two cases have important legal parallels.

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The Gambia accused Myanmar of committing genocide against the Rohingya in November 2019.

That was two years after the Tatmadaw, Myanmar’s feared military, first began “clearance operations” that it claimed were a response to attacks on police posts by the rebel Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, which is fighting for Rohingya independence.

Myanmar denied committing crimes against civilians despite photos, videos and satellite images which showed mass killings and razed Rohingya villages, and despite gruelling accounts of torture and rape from thousands of survivors, as well as hate speech spread by senior Tatmadaw commanders.

On Thursday, nine of the ICJ’s 15-judge panel on the Rohingya case ruled that the “only reasonable inference” to be made from the evidence of widespread atrocities in Myanmar was that indeed, genocide had been committed.

The court said Myanmar had knowingly allowed civilian militias to participate in targeting Rohingya, failed to investigate or punish culpable commanders, acted with “intent” to destroy the group and prevent births, and violated provisional measures earlier issued in 2020 to preserve evidence.

“The Court finds that Myanmar’s security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence, as well as acts of extreme violence against children, and attacked fleeing Rohingya as they sought to flee in large numbers to Bangladesh,” ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa said.

It ordered that Myanmar provide reparations and restitution by ensuring the safe return of Rohingya people to their lands, replacing damaged property and compensating those affected, accounting for missing people, reuniting families and ensuring dignified burials, providing medical and trauma care, and importantly, ensuring that such violations never happen again.

Such imagery and testimonies have also been abundant in Gaza, where 2.1m people are currently concentrated in a 128sq km area (35 percent of Gaza) behind Israel’s so-called “Yellow Line”. Israel’s far-right officials have also made numerous statements debasing Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

In 2025, the Al Jazeera Investigative Unit’s feature documentary, GAZA, also exposed Israeli war crimes through the use of videos and photographs posted online by Israeli soldiers themselves.

What does this mean for the Gaza case?

The court’s acceptance of evidence in the Rohingya case beyond just explicit, written orders from senior military figures has led observers to conclude that it could take a similar view in relation to the war on Gaza.

United Nations expert panels have already concluded genocide has taken place in Gaza, as has the International Association of Genocide Scholars.

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Like Myanmar, Israel has claimed a right to self-defence, and says it is targeting Hamas, rather than civilians, despite the majority of casualties being women and children.

In its ruling against Myanmar, the court has demonstrated that intent to commit genocide can be inferred from cumulative patterns, Najar said. “The court must assess the evidence concerning Gaza independently, but [this ruling] provides South Africa with a much clearer legal road map,” he said.

At the centre of the Myanmar case lay the central question that defined the past quarter-century: whether a state may destroy a people so long as it describes that brutality as “counterterrorism”, Anas Mustapha of the UK-based advocacy organisation, CAGE International, said.

“Today, for the first time, a court has refused to accept that defence, and Myanmar has been held to account for a genocide it carried out in that language,” he noted, adding that the US and other colonial Western nations provided the templates used against the Rohingya and Palestinians.

“The governments that wrote the language, from the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq to the genocide in Gaza, have so far escaped any such reckoning.”

Why has the ICJ so rarely found genocide?

Genocide – specifically the intent to commit it – is much harder to prove than war crimes or crimes against humanity.

The 1948 Genocide Convention defines it as crimes committed “with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group”.

In addition to intent, five prohibited acts prove genocide has been committed: killing members of the group, causing them serious bodily or mental harm, creating conditions calculated to destroy them, preventing births, or forcibly transferring children to other groups. Myanmar was convicted on four of those.

The ICJ can only rule on matters between states, not individuals. To conclusively prove genocide, the prosecuting party must show intent by the defending state, not just some individuals within it. That’s where prior cases have fallen apart.

For example, in 2007, the ICJ ruled that Serbia did not commit genocide, but that it violated the Convention by failing to prevent or punish genocide committed by Bosnian Serb troops in Srebrenica. This was despite UN tribunals finding individual actors in the case culpable of genocide.

However, since 2007, the current ICJ has proven much more flexible in its approach by ruling that genocide can exist even when the stated aim is self-defence, said Triestino Mariniello, a professor of law at Liverpool John Moores University in the UK.

“The contexts are different, of course, but this can also likely be applied exactly to Gaza where there’s widespread and systemic violations,” he said. “If the court had concluded differently, we would have known there was no case for South Africa, but this paves the way.”

What does it mean for Israel’s allies?

The ruling may affect states that could be held accountable as accessories to Israel’s crimes.

The US, Israel’s staunchest ally, said it was watching closely ahead of the verdict. Washington has already sanctioned the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its judges because of arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. There are fears Washington will also now target the ICJ following its Myanmar ruling.

While neither the US nor Israel are parties to the ICC, they are automatically members of the ICJ as members of the United Nations.

Ahead of the Rohingya verdict, Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the UN, accused South African lawyer and Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay, who acted as a jurist on the case, of “tipping the scales on the ICJ’s current proceedings on Myanmar”.

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He claimed she intended to “lower the legal threshold for proving genocide so that weakened and false standard can later be weaponised against American and allied soldiers whenever they raise a finger against terrorists that hide behind civilians”.

Meanwhile, Germany, Israel’s strongest ally in Europe, actually joined several other countries in supporting The Gambia’s case against Myanmar, asking the court to not only look at evidence of killings, but also at the treatment of children, sexual violence and forced displacements. All of these apply to the catastrophe in Gaza, observers say.

In March 2024, Nicaragua sued Germany at the ICJ for alleged breaches of its international obligations under the Genocide Convention and international humanitarian law over continued arms supplies to Israel. Proceedings in that are continuing.