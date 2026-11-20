Ahead of Friday’s nationwide rallies, two German teenagers explain why they are resisting conscription and growing militarisation.

Berlin, Germany – Last month, high school student Phil Werring received a letter from the German Armed Forces, known as the Bundeswehr.

In an official document, a military registration form, Werring was asked to answer compulsory questions – and optional ones if he was interested in joining the army.

After initially ignoring the first letter, two weeks later he received another, warning him of a 250 euro ($275) fine if he did not answer.

Logging in via a QR code, he started working his way through the questionnaire.

“The mandatory questions included ones on whether you have any diseases, your weight, height and whether you played sports, while other questions asked about whether you had a driving licence and what languages you spoke,” the 18-year-old, who lives with his three younger siblings and parents in Muenster, western Germany, told Al Jazeera.

“I only answered the mandatory questions, so it took me around 15 minutes to complete, but if I had filled it all out, it would have taken me a lot longer. I know that not answering all the questions can increase my chances of being called in by the military for a check-up, but I still didn’t want to answer them all.”

Official figures show that by the end of October, nearly 600,000 letters had been sent out this year to young Germans, of which about 286,800 were sent to young men and 271,700 to women and people of other genders. The form is only mandatory for men to complete.

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Military conscription, meanwhile, has been a headline-grabbing issue in Germany since the start of the year, after the Military Service Modernisation Act came into effect on January 1 . It set out new targets to grow the army by the mid-2030s, increasing its full-time force to about 260,000, plus 200,000 reservists.

The recruitment drive is one element of Germany’s broader military expansion plans, initiated in 2022 after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Berlin is also increasing defence budgets and surveillance powers for intelligence services.

According to the Ministry of Defence, its efforts are yielding positive results. Official figures indicate that the Bundeswehr has already exceeded the statutory force build-up range for 2026, with personnel numbers in October about 6,400 higher than the same month last year.

Yet as recent protests have shown – including a series of school strikes and a large-scale demonstration organised by a loose alliance called “Gen Z Regelt” (Gen Z Sorts It) – many young people are pushing back against the plans.

Gen Z Regelt is rallying again on Friday, with nearly 20,000 people across 40 cities, including Berlin, Cologne, Frankfurt and Munich, signed up so far.

“The military questionnaire had many personal questions, and I found the experience quite scary, and it made me angry,” Werring said. “As I filled out the form, I realised how serious the government is about taking these steps to reintroduce compulsory military service, and that I may have no choice but to serve and risk my life for companies making millions selling arms. It made me realise that I must be active against these steps towards militarisation and support resistance efforts against these war preparations.”

‘Students worry about the roof falling on them’

Linus Schneider, 16, fears that as more money goes towards rearming Germany, the less there is for schools like those in his home city of Munich, which are not in good shape.

“The roofs have been leaking at my school for three years now,” he told Al Jazeera. “Something wasn’t installed properly when the building was built a few years ago, and the city has been saying that they don’t have as much money as they did a few years ago, so they can’t fix the issue. This has led to a lot of problems at school; for example, sometimes we can’t have gym class at all because there are buckets of water in the sports hall.”

Munich is the largest city in one of Germany’s wealthiest states, Bavaria.

Schneider added, “I also hear from friends in other schools that their roofs are in such a bad condition that they are worried about the roof falling on them. We literally don’t have good roofs over our heads. There are big cuts to education and healthcare, while at the same time, military spending has increased drastically.”

According to the current draft budget for 2027, to be agreed on later this month, defence spending is expected to rise to 109.7 billion euros ($120.5bn) from 82.7 billion euros ($90.8bn) the year before. The Ministry for Education and Family, meanwhile, projects a budget of 15.9 billion euros ($17.5bn) compared to 16.6 billion euros ($18.3bn) this year.

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Sebastian Koos, a sociologist at the University of Konstanz who researches youth and protest movements, said the wave in Europe was an “important spark” for the German movement.

“There are some similarities and overlaps with the problems, such as the cost of living and cuts to education. But I think the issue of military conscription makes the situation for young people here unique,” he told Al Jazeera.

Koos said that while several different organisations participate in the Gen Z Regelt protests, a common thread is a sense of hopelessness.

“There are also many issues and demands that are being put together. They are also worried about economic and social inequality, right-wing extremism, the cost of living, as well as climate change. This is a lot to digest, and it is very difficult to get a sense of hope if you are confronted with so many different conflicts.”

Friday’s protest will include thousands of students protesting against compulsory military service, organised by the youth-led alliance, School Strike Against Conscription.

Werring will be among those taking to the streets in his local area.

“I’m still figuring out what I want to study, but I am interested in the medical sector. I want to help people, not shoot or harm anyone. I don’t want my future to be interrupted by the military,” he said.

Schneider is in trouble with the school head teacher for getting involved in the protests, but he still plans to join Friday’s rallies.

“We want to make our own decisions about our future,” he said. “We don’t want our future to be decided by the military or the state. And I think that’s quite an important reason why we’re protesting. We also didn’t want war. I think it’s crucial that we stand together in the face of these increasing state repression that [Chancellor] Friedrich Merz is overseeing.”