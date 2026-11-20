CENTCOM declares vessels bypassing the Iran blockade could be stopped, boarded or even seized by US forces.

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The United States military has tightened its naval blockade of Iran, warning that vessels receiving Iranian cargo through ship-to-ship transfers will face military action.

US Central Command (CENTCOM), in an advisory on Wednesday, said ships receiving cargo from vessels loaded at Iranian ports or along the country’s coastline could be considered to be “evading the blockade”.

The move is aimed at closing a potential loophole that has allowed some Iranian petroleum products to reach international markets, despite Washington’s blockade of Iranian ports and oil exports since mid-July.

It comes as Tehran seeks ways to revive its oil exports, with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) repeatedly warning of retaliation against attacks on Iranian vessels.

Analysts say that while Iran is unlikely to break the blockade militarily, it could seek to make its enforcement politically and economically costly for Washington, raising the risk of a wider regional confrontation.

“This is potentially one of the most dangerous escalation scenarios we have seen in recent weeks,” Andreas Krieg, associate professor in Security Studies at King’s College London, told Al Jazeera.

So, can Iran circumvent the blockade, and could attempts to do so trigger a wider confrontation?

What was the CENTCOM advisory?

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday that ships receiving cargo from vessels loaded at Iranian ports or along the country’s coastline could be considered to be evading the blockade.

“Any ship that receives cargo via a ship-to-ship transfer with a vessel subject to the blockade and carrying cargo loaded at an Iranian port or coastline may be considered to be evading the blockade, even if it has not entered Iranian ports or the Iranian coastline,” CENTCOM said.

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“Such ships may be stopped, boarded, diverted, captured, or directed to proceed to the Iranian port where the cargo originated.”

CENTCOM also warned that ships failing to comply with its orders could face enforcement action, including the use of force.

Washington initially imposed the blockade on April 13, lifted it in June following an understanding with Tehran, and reinstated it on July 14 after the agreement collapsed.

Rob Geist Pinfold, a lecturer in international security at King’s College London, said Washington is seeking to respond to recent Iranian attacks on Gulf states, particularly Bahrain, without triggering another major military escalation.

“The Americans have decided that the blockade, rather than a return to a kinetic force or campaign, is the way to actually beat Iran and bring them to the negotiating table,” Pinfold told Al Jazeera.

He said the blockade is already taking a toll on Iran’s economy, with speculation that the country could soon see its oil exports fall to zero.

“Oil is around 30 percent of Iran’s economy,” he said.

What has Iran said?

Iranian authorities have yet to issue a direct response to CENTCOM’s announcement, but Tehran has repeatedly warned against US efforts to restrict its trade.

An article published by Iran’s semi-official state outlet Fars News Agency on Wednesday proposed sending a group of oil tankers through the blockade while threatening retaliation against regional energy infrastructure if US forces intervened.

“To break the naval blockade, Iran can move a group of oil tankers to break out of the blockade,” the commentary said.

It suggested that any attack or obstruction could prompt Iran to target energy infrastructure in the region, “especially UAE oil”.

Earlier this month, IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi rejected Washington’s ability to impose a comprehensive economic blockade on Iran.

“America can never achieve the type of economic blockade it’s after, whichever iteration it takes,” Mohebi said, according to Fars.

He also warned that Iran would retaliate if US forces attacked its vessels. “Naturally, in a war, they might hit one of our vessels. But we’ll hit harder,” he said.

Can Iran break the blockade?

Iran has managed to bypass parts of the blockade, but restoring large-scale crude exports presents a much greater challenge.

Before the US-Israeli war began in February, Iran exported roughly 1.5 million to 2 million barrels of crude oil per day, with China purchasing the vast majority of its shipments.

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In October, Reuters news agency reported that at least eight tankers carrying Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) had left the Gulf of Oman since July, citing shipping intelligence and security sources. Another vessel delivered jet fuel to Myanmar in September, it said.

On Thursday, Reuters, citing maritime monitoring service TankerTrackers.com, reported that a vessel was loading Iranian crude through a ship-to-ship transfer in the Gulf.

If the shipment reaches its destination, it could become the first successful crude export since Washington reinstated the blockade in July, it added. There was no confirmation from Iranian authorities on this development.

Nevertheless, academic Krieg says Iran lacks the military capabilities to challenge the blockade directly.

“Iran can circumvent parts of the blockade, but it cannot break it militarily in any sustainable way. The Americans possess overwhelming naval superiority,” he warned.

“However, policing every shipment, intermediary and ship-to-ship transfer is considerably more complicated than stopping tankers leaving Iranian ports.”

Krieg said Gulf-based commercial networks have also facilitated Iranian oil exports, including through ship-to-ship transfers, although the extent of official government involvement remains unclear.

Washington’s latest restrictions could therefore create tensions with Gulf partners whose commercial interests do not necessarily align with US sanctions policy.

“I think Iran’s objective would be less about physically defeating the blockade than making its enforcement politically and economically unsustainable,” Krieg said.

“Sending tankers to challenge American forces could be designed to create a confrontation rather than simply deliver oil. But commentary in Fars should not be mistaken for an authorised operational plan.”

What would it mean for the conflict and the bigger picture?

The tightened blockade raises the prospect of further military confrontation between Washington and Tehran, particularly if Iranian tankers attempt to defy US restrictions.

Krieg warned that an American attack on an Iranian vessel could trigger retaliation against Gulf energy infrastructure, potentially drawing neighbouring countries deeper into the conflict.

“A confrontation involving Iranian tankers would introduce another threshold, particularly if American forces destroyed a vessel or caused substantial casualties,” he added.

Iran could respond by targeting Gulf energy infrastructure, seeking to demonstrate that its neighbours cannot continue exporting oil while Tehran remains cut off from international markets, Krieg noted.

“Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb would become interconnected fronts in an attempt to restore the balance of economic pain,” the academic said, referring to the Middle East’s two most vital straits.

Before the war, about 20 percent of the world’s oil and roughly one-fifth of global liquefied natural gas trade passed through the Strait of Hormuz, making it one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints. Another 5 percent of global energy transits through the Bab el-Mandeb, which connects the Red Sea to the Arabian Sea.

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In retaliation for the war, Iran has de facto closed the Strait of Hormuz, severely reducing shipping traffic in the key waterway. And Tehran has repeatedly warned that the Houthis, its allies in Yemen, could similarly lock down the Bab el-Mandeb.

However, Krieg warned that such a strategy could backfire by alienating Gulf governments currently pushing Washington to avoid another major offensive.

“The fundamental contradiction is that Washington believes the blockade is working, while Tehran is approaching a point where the status quo is becoming economically intolerable,” he said.

“The more successful the blockade becomes, the greater Iran’s incentive to escalate rather than continue absorbing the costs.”

Despite the risks, Krieg believes both sides would still prefer a negotiated settlement. But without meaningful economic concessions, Tehran could increasingly resort to military action to challenge the blockade.

“The danger is that an operation intended to test American resolve becomes the trigger for another full-scale regional war,” Krieg said.