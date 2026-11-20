Appointee Kirsten Davies says US has the chance to ‘dominate the cyber landscape for generations to come’.

Share US appoints new cybersecurity chief after series of tech failures on social media

The White House has fired the United States’s cybersecurity chief and appointed a replacement, days after widespread outages disrupted air travel, banking and national security systems.

Kirsten Davies, chief information officer at the Department of Defense, was appointed on Thursday to replace Sean Cairncross, who was reportedly sacked.

President Donald Trump’s administration has come under scrutiny over its handling of outages that hit Microsoft, the air industry and banks.

A communications failure disrupted air traffic late last week, grounding all flights in the US for about four hours and causing more than 10,000 flights to be cancelled. The disruption is expected to have cost travellers more than $1.9bn in lost time and expenses, according to the Anderson Economic Group.

Microsoft has apologised after governments, businesses and individuals around the world were affected as server failures caused outages of email and websites.

This week, bank customers across the US reported problems accessing services after a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase disrupted transactions involving other banks.

The incidents have renewed questions about the vulnerabilities of critical infrastructure, most of which depends on modern-day technology.

“Our nation stands in the crossroad of analog, digital, and quantum technologies, our American way of living increasingly interconnected,” Davies said in a social media post.

“Our opportunity is to dominate the cyber landscape for generations to come … but only if we modernise and drive resilience into the foundations our great nation runs on, as well as build cyber talent for our future. Under President Trump’s leadership we will have a more secure, resilient; and supercharged technological future.”

Advertisement

US officials have said the outages were not caused by a cyberattack.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said on Wednesday that the disruptions were likely due to organisations using artificial intelligence to fix security flaws and carry out maintenance updates.