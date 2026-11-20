Russia-Europe tensions rise as Ukraine uses its own weapons and communications tech to hit the Kerch Bridge.

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Ukraine’s fourth and most complex operation on the Kerch Bridge brought down its road section and may have crippled its rail section over three days of strikes, taking a crucial Russian supply route into Crimea off the map.

“The short supply route from Russian territory has been destroyed,” declared Ukraine’s General Staff.

“Once again, the myth of Russia’s greatness has been shaken,” said Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), which took part in the operation.

It was part of a wider set of strikes against oil facilities and supply routes in the Rostov and Krasnodar Krai regions abutting Ukraine – an apparent strategy to asphyxiate Russian forces in southern Ukraine.

“The alternative route is overland, along the front line, where our drones are waiting for the cargo,” said the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence.

For a month, Ukraine’s military said it “systematically destroyed enemy air defence systems, radars, and electronic warfare equipment along the way to the target.”

On November 16, Ukrainian drones damaged the bridge’s road surface and compromised its steel arched span that allows shipping between the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

On November 17, the SBU said it used “Palyanytsia kamikaze drones to target the roadway section of the Crimean Bridge, causing it to collapse.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Neptune and Flamingo missiles and Ruta drones struck the separate railway span.

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During this 48-hour period, Russia’s Ministry of Defence said it intercepted 4,305 Ukrainian drones compared with a daily average of 882 during the previous week.

On November 18-19, Ukraine again used Neptune missiles to strike the railway span, saying rail service had been suspended. It was unclear whether those strikes had permanently disabled the rail bridge.

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed the operation as a strike against “a purely civilian facility … We haven’t even transported oil or petroleum products across the bridge.”

Ukraine’s General Staff disagreed, saying it had targeted the Kerch Bridge because it “was a vital artery, supplying fuel, ammunition, equipment, and personnel”.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry called the bridge “a war machine”.

On the same day as the main strike on the Kerch Bridge, Ukraine also struck Russia’s main overland route to its southern forces, the M-14 Rostov-Crimea highway.

In addition, Kyiv also struck a series of refineries and oil depots in southwestern Russia that are nearest to the front, including in Azov, Ilsky and Afipsky.

“Fuel from such depots has a short route to the front,” it said.

Ukraine has already put Russia’s Black Sea and Azov Sea fleet of oil and fuel carriers out of action, striking at least 300 ships between July and September, leaving fuel supply dependent on road and rail transport.

Southern Ukraine is where Russian offensive efforts are now most active.

Robert Brovdi, the head of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, has said Russian casualties are heaviest near Dobropillya and Huliaipole in Zaporizhia. Ukraine’s General Staff has also confirmed this is where the highest number of assaults takes place.

Defying two superpowers

Ukraine made a point of saying its Kerch operation was entirely autonomous.

“The strike was carried out exclusively with Ukrainian weapons – our technology, our solutions,” said Ukrainian Defence Minister Yevhen Khmara.

This also meant that Ukraine did not rely on the US-controlled Starlink and Starshield satellite systems, on which it depends for short-range drone navigation. On November 6, those services began to cut out when drones exceed 160km/h (100mph). They were later restored, but Zelenskyy said they were again compromised beginning on November 13.

For the Kerch Bridge operation, Ukraine instead designed a system of drones that acted as signal repeaters. Video released by Ukraine showed an FP-5 missile relaying video up to the moment of impact, indicating that operators had control of it.

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During the past week, Ukraine also targeted Russian refineries as far-flung as Volgograd and Samara, Salavat and Tatarstan, in an ongoing strategy to deprive Russia’s war machine of export revenue and diesel.

Almost half of the output of the Volgograd refinery is diesel, Ukraine said – a blow not only to Russia’s military, which consumes the fuel, but also to its promise to export 1.7 million tonnes of diesel this year as part of a deal struck with US President Donald Trump to lower fuel prices.

US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff have reportedly threatened Ukraine with an intelligence cutoff if it continues to strike Russian refineries.

As Ukraine defied them, Putin and Trump took to the global stage as the guests of Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the city of Shenzhen on November 19.

It was the first time Putin and Trump had met since their summit in Alaska in August 2025, and the first time all three men had met.

Kremlin-aligned media made much of the event, picking up Putin’s comparison with the Big Three conference in Yalta at the end of the second world war.

“The world’s three most consequential powers – have met. As the Big Three, they have emerged as the principal force in shaping a new architecture for international and European security,” wrote Putin’s deputy on the National Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev. “Today … no-one needs Europe.”

Asked whether peace in Ukraine was any closer as a result of the summit, Putin said he and Trump were still aligned on the proposals they discussed in Alaska. Those involved Ukraine handing over to Russia the one-fifth of the eastern Donbas region it cannot take by force, and to agree not to join NATO.

In the recent negotiations at Abu Dhabi on November 10-11, Ukraine was reportedly offered a green light to join NATO in return for the Donbas.

At those talks, Russia also turned its emphasis on Europe’s future security architecture.

Putin developed this further in Shenzhen, reported The New York Times and Bild magazine. He apparently offered Kremlin approval of Ukraine’s EU membership as long as Ukraine did not become part of EU defence policy, and as long as the United Kingdom and France refrained from offering a pan-European nuclear deterrent.

It would be “strange to discuss Europe’s security without Europe itself,” Putin said. On Ukraine’s however, he appeared to demand Europe sign onto whatever the US and Russia agreed.

Despite US and Russian attempts to appear to rearrange the world order, Europe did not appear to be listening.

During the past week, it provided Ukraine with a tranche of 1.7 billion euros ($1.97bn) from a 90 billion euros ($104.4bn) Ukraine Support Loan agreed in 2025, and another 8 billion euros ($9.28bn) from the Ukraine Facility, a 50 billion euros ($58bn) fund focused on Ukrainian economic recovery and financial support.

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In addition to these two facilities, the EU agreed this week to raise 45 billion euros ($52.2bn), covering most of a 70-billion-euro ($81.2bn) shortfall that Ukraine says it will face next year. Of that amount, 25 billion euros ($29bn) will be for additional military assistance.

In addition to being a staunch supporter of Ukraine, however, Europe continued to be a divided supporter, deciding that its top diplomat should not represent it in talks with Russia and Ukraine, but representatives from its five biggest economies instead.

Kaja Kallas has argued that “all the member states actually agreed that I am the one who is representing Europe in foreign and security policy” when they appointed her to the job of chief of the External Action Service.

“We have institutions in place so we can’t just send any person that has no institutional role like the Americans are sending,” she said this week, in a clear reference to Witkoff and Kushner. “Clearly, we should not copy the same patterns.”