Daniel Thomas livestreamed himself slashing a dinghy used to bring migrants from France to the UK.

A British far-right anti-immigration activist has been jailed for 15 months for criminal damage for slashing a small boat which had brought migrants from France to the United Kingdom.

Daniel Thomas, also known as “Danny Tommo”, is the founder of the British anti-migrant Patriot Platform group, which mobilised hundreds of protesters earlier this year. He pleaded guilty to criminal damage earlier this month, after slashing the inflatable vessel while a French emergency responder was on board.

Sentencing Thomas on Friday, judge James Newton-Price said the offence “amounted to flagrant interference and a deliberate disruption” of French and British authorities’ important activities in the English Channel.

“They do necessary, highly sensitive and difficult jobs, and which should not be disrupted by a publicity-seeker slashing with a knife a boat they were attempting to recover,” he added.

Thomas livestreamed himself on September 22 as he followed a small boat ⁠⁠carrying migrants across the Channel, who were transferred ⁠⁠onto another vessel and taken ashore.

The 37-year-old later approached the dinghy and slashed it with a knife, soon after a French rescue worker had stepped on board. British police arrested him shortly after the incident.

Prosecutor Joel Smith told Portsmouth Crown Court that Thomas had shouted “get off the boat, you’ve got time to get off the ⁠⁠boat … take them back, no more ⁠⁠of these”.

‘Thuggish’

Thomas appeared in court via videolink from prison, with his head bowed and rarely looked up as footage of ‌‌the incident was played.

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Judge Newton-Price accepted that “there was no immediate danger to the rescue worker”, but said Thomas’s actions were a deliberate ‌‌attempt ‌‌to disrupt rescue efforts.

The far-right activist had built a large online following and organised gatherings of protesters on the UK’s southern coast in response to the arrivals of small boats.

A government minister described the demonstrations as “thuggish”.

The court heard that Thomas had five previous convictions, including in 2016 for kidnapping.

Separately, he is set to stand trial in London next June accused of multiple offences, including entering a restricted zone at a migrant processing centre in Dover in March.

UK government data shows the number of people arriving in small boats to British shores has fallen, though the crossings remain a prominent political issue which has dogged successive governments. Right-wing opposition parties and anti-immigration activists have called for more action.