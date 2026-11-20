Share UK says new deal will ‘rebuild bridges’ with EU: What’s in it? on social media

The United Kingdom and the European Union have struck a deal aimed at mending fences and repairing the economic fallout caused by Brexit, a decade after UK voters opted to leave the bloc.

At a joint news conference following the EU-UK summit in Brussels, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the deal would “rebuild the bridges that were broken all those years ago”. He hailed the agreements as “a good deal for Britain”.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said there was an “intensive” debate on how much the world has changed since Brexit, during the meeting.

The COVID pandemic “was not even over when Russia started the war in Ukraine”, she said. “We have stuck together from day one on.

“We can always work on an incremental improvement of our relationship, but as I said, we are totally open to do the necessary brainstorming for the wider picture.”

The agreements cover three areas – easing trade restrictions, expanding opportunities for young people to live and work across borders, and addressing carbon levies.

But disagreements remain, particularly over university tuition fees.

Burnham also faces political resistance at home over how far strengthening ties with the EU should go.

Here is what you need to know:

What do we know so far?

Three main agreements were on the table at the summit between Burnham and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

The first would remove checks and reduce paperwork on food and agricultural products traded between Britain and the EU, making exports easier and potentially lowering costs for businesses and consumers. That could be good news for businesspeople like Tim Jones, an English cheesemaker whom Al Jazeera recently interviewed.

Advertisement

The second would link the two sides’ emissions-trading systems, which would give an exemption to goods from Britain and the EU, such as steel, from each other’s border carbon levies.

The third establishes a youth mobility programme allowing up to 100,000 people under 30 from each side to live in the other’s territory for up to three years for work, study or travel.

Burnham said the agreements could add 0.5 percent to Britain’s gross domestic product (GDP), raising his previous estimate of 0.4 percent.

The prime minister described the package as a way of “cutting costs, keeping prices down in the supermarkets and creating opportunities for young people”.

What are the sticking points?

Despite the breakthrough, hurdles remain, among them university tuition fees. Brussels wants EU students attending British universities to pay the same domestic rates as British students rather than the substantially higher international fees currently charged.

London has resisted the proposal, which could have significant financial implications for universities.

“We have not yet reached an agreement on tuition fees, and we have given ourselves six months to reach that agreement,” an EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters.

Another unresolved issue concerns Britain’s demand for access to the EU’s “made in Europe” rules, notably for cars.

“Made in Europe” is part of the EU’s planned Industrial Accelerator Act and is aimed primarily at forcing Chinese automakers to produce cars within the bloc using local suppliers in order to qualify for key subsidies and bid for government procurement contracts.

The EU has indicated it is willing to grant this but on the condition that London aligns with its policies, which restrict imports of Chinese electric vehicles.

What can we expect next?

More wrangling, talks and negotiations.

Burnham has indicated that his government will examine longer-term options, ranging from maintaining existing arrangements to joining the EU customs union or eventually rejoining the bloc.

“After the summit, we will initiate a discussion with our EU partners about options for our long-term relationship,” he said.

But rejoining would require support from British voters and unanimous approval from EU member states, making any immediate return unlikely.

Al Jazeera’s Rosie Birchard, reporting from Brussels, said there was “no actual signing” expected on Friday. “There’s no document being inked,” she said.

A UK government spokesperson told Al Jazeera, “As with all international agreements, there is a legal process in each respective country which will now take place … and talks will continue on some areas.”

Advertisement

Where do other UK political parties stand?

The negotiations have divided the UK’s political landscape.

Within Burnham’s Labour Party, some politicians support rebuilding European ties but fear reopening the divisive Brexit debate.

“I’m happy with closer ties, but he does need to tread carefully,” one Labour MP told the AFP news agency.

The opposition Conservatives and Nigel Farage’s Reform UK have predictably criticised the government’s direction. “I’m afraid that the great Brexit debate has just started again,” Farage, who led the Brexit campaign, told the BBC.

He warned that the discussion would soon become one about whether Britain should rejoin the EU.

A YouGov poll published on Wednesday suggested 54 percent of UK citizens think “it would be acceptable to have a rejoin referendum in the next five years” but are divided over whether it is a top priority.

European officials, meanwhile, have remained cautious about Britain’s longer-term intentions.

Sonja Hyland, Ireland’s ambassador in London, said there was “a lack of clarity” about what Brexit meant. If Britain wants to reopen negotiations, she said, it must “make a clear decision as to what it wants”.