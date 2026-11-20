Two others were injured in the explosion, marking the first deaths among troops deployed to Haiti since late October.

Two Salvadoran soldiers have been killed in Haiti while handling explosive material, El Salvador’s army said, marking the first deaths among the roughly 2,500 troops who have been deployed to the country since late October.

Two others were injured in the explosion at one of the camps and are receiving medical care, the army said in a post on X on Friday. It did not reveal the identities of the soldiers.

The deaths come just over a month after El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele sent troops into Haiti, announcing a rescue mission to find four aviation technicians who went missing on October 18 after an attack on their vehicle near the capital, Port-au-Prince.

They were working with the United Nations-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF) at the time.

The rescue mission has since broadened into an offensive against Haiti’s gangs, with Salvadoran soldiers working alongside Haitian and international forces.

Salvadoran officials have said they plan to leave once the four missing technicians are found.

Wilson Joseph, leader of the 400 Mawozo gang, told The Associated Press news agency earlier this month that the men were dead, although he provided no evidence. El Salvador’s government maintains they are alive.

The Haitian government has suggested it wants the deployment to be extended, and some Haitians took to the streets in Haiti and elsewhere earlier this week in large rallies to express support for the troops and Bukele.

The terms of the bilateral agreement between Haiti and El Salvador have not been revealed publicly, but according to the UN, most Salvadoran soldiers are operating outside the GSF and do not fall under the UN’s reporting mechanism for that mission.

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Bukele has been promoting the intervention on social media, posting videos of strikes on homes belonging to gang leaders, and Haitian officials announced earlier this week that they retook control of the national football stadium.

Analysts, however, have questioned how much the Salvadoran deployment has contributed to recent gains and whether those gains would last.

They have also raised concerns about the risk to civilians, citing a lack of transparency around the rules of engagement and how Salvadoran troops are monitored.

On Thursday, Bukele officially launched his bid for a third presidential term. The elections are scheduled for February.