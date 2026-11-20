The US president also spoke about the war in Iran and praised trip to China during a wide-ranging news conference.

United States President Donald Trump has praised his recent trip to China and defended the relationship with his “friend” Vladimir Putin, but questioned whether the Russian president was a friend to the US.

On Friday, during a White House news briefing, Trump was asked about the “friend” remark — made during his historic summit with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this week — and whether the Russian leader was a friend to the US.

“I can’t speak to America,” Trump told reporters before saying Putin had been “very nice” during what he described as the “Russia hoax” investigation after his 2016 presidential campaign.

“I consider him to be somebody that I have a very good relationship. And it’s actually very good,” Trump added as he talked about Russia’s nuclear weapons capabilities.

“I think it gives us a lot of additional strength,” he said.

Trump also spoke about the historic nature of his meeting with Xi and Putin, praising the “first of its kind trilateral peace agreement”.

“We had one of the most momentous international summits in many years. That was the first ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia and China,” Trump said.

No major deals were announced from the summit. But Trump, on Friday, played up his agreement with the two leaders to hold future discussions on nuclear proliferation.

The US president’s remarks came during a wide-ranging news conference, where topics from Iran to artificial intelligence were also discussed.

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Trump accused Iran of negotiating in bad faith to end the war, which is about to mark its 10-month anniversary.

“They want to make a deal, but they don’t want to make a deal that’s acceptable to me,” he said. “We wanna make a real deal, not a fake deal.”

Trump added: “They’ve been b*********** people for 51 years.”

During the news conference, US Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, both possible 2028 presidential contenders, flanked Trump in the White House press briefing room.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Defence Secretary Hegseth, as well as newly minted White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, were also present.

Trump denied he was upset at Vance for blaming US Republicans’ historic midterm losses on the Iran war, saying, “People that work for me, they have a right to their opinion.”

“I thought his statement was fine, except I would have had one other thing that, if we were asked, I would have said that, would you do it again, and absolutely the answer is yes,” Trump said. “I saw that, but no problem there at all.”

No data centres abroad

Vance was asked by reporters about his thoughts on his party’s midterm drubbing.

“I think the president is the one who makes the decision. And the president has said he would do it again,” Vance said. “My goal, in my job, is to support the President of the United States.”

Trump also warned US tech companies against building new artificial intelligence data centres overseas. Otherwise, he said, they will face a “tremendous tax”.

“We’re not allowing data centres to go into other countries because China will take all of them”, Trump said. “And we’re going to put tremendous penalties on companies that try and do it.”

Trump did not provide details on how he would enforce such a policy and said he had not yet told his own officials about his plan.

Al Jazeera has reached out to the White House for comment but has not yet heard back.