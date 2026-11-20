In a new letter, Congressman Jamie Raskin says officials in the US government are ignoring federal recordkeeping laws.

A top Democrat, who will wield significant investigative powers in the United States Congress starting in January, has warned US law enforcement agencies to preserve records, including encrypted communications on digital messaging apps.

In letters sent on Thursday to the US Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the next likely chairman of the US House Judiciary Committee, wrote to the cabinet-level agencies to remind their employees of a legal obligation to “safeguard” records against destruction.

Letters were also sent to the heads of three subagencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

Raskin disclosed he has obtained evidence that government officials in the Trump administration have been using non-government apps, like Signal, to send disappearing messages.

The Maryland Democrat, who is currently the Judiciary Committee’s ranking member, appended a screenshot of a Signal exchange between FBI General Counsel Samuel Ramer and Drew Lynch, an associate of President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, showing a conversation where messages were set to automatically delete after one week.

“The FBI’s top lawyer should be ensuring that all 35,000 FBI employees are preserving government and law enforcement records”, Raskin wrote to US Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“Instead, he has conducted official business on a platform specifically configured to erase communications.”

The incident, Raskin wrote, is “just one of many” that have been reported to the Judiciary Committee, raising concern among Democrats that the Trump administration could be ignoring federal recordkeeping laws by destroying documents before likely congressional investigations.

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“There is significant evidence that Trump Administration officials have engaged in the widespread destruction, mutilation, and concealment of government records”, Raskin wrote. “This attempt to evade transparency extends to the highest levels of federal agencies, including top-ranking law enforcement officials”.

Raskin instructed the federal officials to take “immediate action to recover these records” from data backups or “associated metadata,” asking them to comply by December 3.

The Trump administration has signalled it intends to fight any probes by US Democrats, who won control of both chambers of the US Congress earlier this month in the country’s midterm elections.

According to a letter viewed by Al Jazeera, the White House’s top lawyer, Will Scharf, wrote to US House Democrats on Wednesday, pushing back against demands from the incoming Democratic majorities, such as Raskin’s, because the new Congress has not yet been sworn in.

“Your demands do not reflect a request of the House, Senate, or a committee to which that body’s oversight authority has been delegated,” Scharf wrote. “As a result, Ranking Member requests in the 119th Congress do not trigger any obligation to ‘accommodate[e] … the needs of the conflicting branches'”.

In response to Raskin’s letter, a White House official told Al Jazeera the administration complies “with all federal record retention laws and regulations”.

The DOJ echoed the White House’s response, saying it “follows all legal requirements for the management of federal records involving its official functions and decisions.”

“The men and women of the DOJ who work tirelessly to arrest and prosecute criminals will not be intimidated by a congressman who once called 2020 riots ‘magnificent’ and ‘nonviolent'”, the agency said about Raskin.

Al Jazeera also reached out to DHS, FBI, ICE and BOP for comment but has not yet heard back.