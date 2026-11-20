Trade unions, students and opposition groups demonstrated in Bogota and other major cities on Thursday

Thousands of Colombians have taken to the streets in a second nationwide protest against President Abelardo de la Espriella, opposing proposed tax reforms and rising living costs as his government faces scrutiny over plans for closer military cooperation with the United States.

Trade unions, students and opposition groups demonstrated in Bogota and other major cities on Thursday against proposals to lower the income tax threshold, increase healthcare contributions and reduce corporate taxes.

“A large part of Colombia feels vulnerable. The rich are the ones who are getting more money,” Leidy Gutierrez, a 21-year-old psychology student, told the AFP news agency.

The proposed reforms would require Colombians earning more than about $985 a month to pay income tax, down from the current threshold of about $1,419.

De la Espriella’s government says the measures are necessary to raise revenue amid a fiscal crisis, with next year’s deficit projected to reach 9.4 percent of gross domestic product. The president has already withdrawn a controversial proposal to raise taxes on basic food products following widespread criticism.

Former President Gustavo Petro, who has backed the demonstrations, urged Colombians to mobilise against policies he said threatened household incomes.

De la Espriella said citizens were free to demonstrate peacefully but warned that he would not tolerate road blockades or what he described as “urban terrorism”.

The marches were mostly peaceful, but some ended in clashes with riot police, who fired tear gas and water cannon, AFP reported.

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Row over US military operations

The demonstrations came as the president and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth rejected a New York Times report claiming Bogota had turned down a proposal for joint US-Colombian military operations against drug trafficking groups on Colombian territory.

The newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing US officials, that de la Espriella had told Washington he lacked sufficient support in Congress to authorise the operations, prompting Hegseth to shorten his visit to Colombia.

A US official told the Reuters news agency that concerns existed in Bogota over congressional support but did not confirm that the Colombian president had rejected the proposal outright.

De la Espriella denied rejecting any proposal from US President Donald Trump’s administration, saying cooperation with Washington was aimed at strengthening Colombia’s military capabilities rather than seeking the deployment of American troops. He stressed that any such deployment would require congressional approval.

During his visit to Bogota on Wednesday, Hegseth praised Colombia’s participation in the US-led Americas Counter Cartel Coalition, an initiative aimed at strengthening regional military cooperation against organised crime.

The protests were the second nationwide mobilisation since de la Espriella took office in August. Tens of thousands demonstrated in October against what opposition groups described as an erosion of human rights and social reforms introduced under Petro.