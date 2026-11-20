Khartoum, Sudan – Four-year-old Muzan Abdelrahman should be preparing to start her educational journey. But she has a hearing impairment, and in Sudan, a country devastated by war, the specialised support she needs to attend school is not available.

When conflict broke out in April 2023, Muzan was only a few months old. Many hoped that the war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces would be over by now, and Muzan could grow up in an environment where she could get the assistance she needs.

Instead, the war has dragged on, with no end in sight and a humanitarian crisis consuming the country. For Muzan, that means the specialised education and rehabilitation centres she relies on have closed.

“My daughter needs training and continuous follow-up at this age. I try to help her at home, but I am not a specialist and cannot provide the rehabilitation sessions or educational tools she needs,” Muzan’s mother, Abeer Osman, told Al Jazeera. “What frightens me most is that these important years will pass without her getting the opportunity to learn how to communicate and express herself.”

The family’s experience is not isolated. Across Sudan, children with disabilities face obstacles to education and support as institutions are destroyed and families are displaced.

For 14-year-old Mohammed Ahmed, who has a physical disability, getting to school is a challenge, but so is moving around once he arrives. Inaccessible entrances and staircases leave him dependent on others.

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“I want to continue my education like the rest of my classmates, but I struggle to reach classrooms and move between them,” Ahmed told Al Jazeera. “What frustrates me most is that I want to learn, but the school environment does not always make that possible.”

“I do not want my disability to deprive me of education or limit my future opportunities,” he added. “I want a school where I can access classrooms and facilities independently and with dignity.”

Generation locked out of education

The war is restricting access to schooling for children across Sudan.

According to UNICEF, at least 8 million school-age children lack access to formal education. As of August, about 30 percent of the country’s schools were not operational, with around 1 percent being used as shelters for displaced people.

But the issue is particularly acute for children with disabilities.

Before the war, Sudan had more than 230 schools for disabled children, according to figures from the UN children’s agency. Many have since closed, although the exact number is uncertain, with no up-to-date information available. Al Jazeera reached out to the Sudanese government for comment, but had not received a response at the time of publishing.

Aisha Abbo remembers the services her son, eight-year-old Ali Hassan, had access to before the war.

Ali, who has Down’s syndrome, used to attend a school for children with disabilities before the war, and received support to develop academic, communication, and social skills.

Those services were provided by the government, but now the same facilities are shut, and private centres are simply too expensive.

“When the war broke out in Khartoum, we could no longer afford to continue his education,” Aisha told Al Jazeera. “We are calling on the government to pay attention to children with disabilities, reopen specialised centres and provide the teachers, specialists, and programmes they need. These children cannot wait until the war ends and life returns to normal. Every day without education or training affects their development and abilities.”

In Khartoum, the impact is clear at the Usratuna Sudanese Association for Children with Disabilities, whose facilities were partly hit by shelling at the start of the war more than three-and-a-half years ago. A projectile struck its classrooms, while damage to buildings and the loss of equipment have made it harder to resume activities.

Badr al-Din Tawfiq, the association’s project manager and representative of its director, said most rehabilitation and support services had stopped because of the war, funding shortages and damage to its facilities.

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“At present, we are unable to provide most of our services. We receive children’s registrations and collect their information, but we cannot respond to families’ requests because funding is unavailable. The premises need rehabilitation, the classrooms are unsafe, and we do not have the equipment needed to run rehabilitation programmes,” he told Al Jazeera.

Tawfiq said the association had registered more than 100 children for physiotherapy, speech therapy, behavioural support and vocational rehabilitation. Families had also requested hearing aids and batteries.

“So far, we have been unable to provide the services families are requesting. There are no tools or equipment, and we have not been able to resume our work as it was before the war,” he said.

Rebuilding services

Some activities that do not require funding, including psychosocial support and advocacy, remain possible. The association’s inclusive kindergarten in Dar al-Salam, Omdurman, also continues to operate. But most of its other activities in Khartoum have stopped, while its branches in Zalingei, in central Darfur, and Blue Nile state are no longer operating.

Nagi Mansour, director-general of the Sudanese Coalition for Education for All, said the education of children with disabilities had faced significant challenges even before the war.

“The main problems included poor infrastructure, a shortage of specialised schools and qualified teachers, and a lack of adapted curricula, Braille materials and sign-language teaching resources,” he told Al Jazeera.

Mansour said the war had compounded the problems, closing or destroying institutions, displacing families and depriving some students of assistive devices.

He called for a national survey to identify children who had dropped out of education and assess their needs. He also urged the rehabilitation of special education centres, the provision of appropriate educational materials, Braille resources and sign-language interpreters, and training for teachers in inclusive education.

“Children with disabilities have an inherent right to education. They are not simply a group receiving humanitarian assistance. The rebuilding of education in Sudan must be based on justice, equity and inclusive education to ensure that no child is left behind because of their needs or the circumstances of war and displacement,” he said.