A court in Spain has granted conditional bail to American James “Fergie” Chambers, a pro-Palestine philanthropist who is accused of financially supporting Hamas, and is the subject of an ongoing extradition request by the United States government.

Chambers left Aranjuez prison near Madrid on Friday afternoon, shortly after Spain’s High Court ordered him released.

“This is wonderful news that our request for bail has been granted. My client has been imprisoned for nearly five months without having been convicted of any crime, and in the absence of credible evidence to support the US charges. We hope the National Court will reject this baseless extradition request,” said Aitor Martinez, Chambers’s lawyer, in a statement.

The US government’s case centres on Chambers’s alleged laundering of $7.5m, which he is said to have wired several years ago from a US bank account to Tunisia, where he lived at the time, allegedly using the cash to support Hamas. He is not charged with any “terrorism” offences and denies any wrongdoing.

Chambers’ wife Stella Schnabel said: “Today is an enormous relief. After nearly five months of only being able to see Fergie through a pane of glass during prison visits, and our five year old son asking every day where his dad is, we can finally be together as a family. Nothing can undo what we have endured, or the time Fergie has lost with our son, but at least we can now be together.

“But we still have a cloud of uncertainty hanging over us. Fergie faces the threat of extradition to the US, where he risks up to 30 years in prison for his solidarity with the Palestinian people. Our baby is due in March, and we have no idea whether Fergie will be by my side when our baby is born or whether he will be in a US supermax prison.”

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Translation problems

In a recent legal development, lawyers for Chambers said mistranslations between the US criminal charge in English and the version presented to Spanish authorities in Spanish made the allegations seem more serious.

After a hearing last week, the court had been expected to rule on the extradition request in the coming weeks, but it said on Friday that the translation errors could delay a final decision.

The High Court said it had decided to release Chambers after US authorities acknowledged what they described as substantial and unintentional errors in the Spanish translation of an FBI agent’s sworn statement, submitted in support of the extradition request.

“The US authorities’ admission that they made ‘substantial’ changes to the extradition documents when translating them into Spanish raises grave concerns that the evidence was manipulated to mislead the Spanish authorities about the seriousness of the allegations against my client,” said Martinez.

“This further demonstrates why the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders has warned that Fergie would face ‘irreparable human rights violations’ if extradited to the US and has called for the extradition request to be rejected.”

Asylum claim pending

Chambers, the heir to the Cox Enterprises media fortune and worth a reported $250m, was arrested on an Interpol Red Notice in Ibiza in July, but has since applied for asylum in Spain.

He cannot be extradited until the asylum claim is resolved, and if it is successful, he cannot be extradited from Spain to the US at all.

Chambers’s wife, Stella Schnabel, previously told Al Jazeera that she was appealing to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to intervene on their behalf and grant an expedited asylum request.

“If [Sanchez] chooses not to act, he risks enabling [US President Donald] Trump to establish a precedent in Spain and across Europe which criminalises solidarity with the Palestinian people,” she said.