The Houthis have warned airlines of military activity in Saudi airspace in the coming hours.

Yemen’s Houthis and the Saudi Arabia-led coalition have exchanged threats to bomb key ports in the latest round of escalation between the warring parties.

⁠On Friday, the Houthis threatened to attack Saudi Arabia’s Red ⁠⁠Sea ports if Saudi-led coalition forces follow through on threats to strike the Houthi-held Yemeni ⁠⁠port city of Hodeidah. The Iran-backed armed group also warned airlines to stay out of Saudi airspace because it was planning ⁠new strikes within hours.

The threats come a day after the Houthis struck the tallest skyscraper in Riyadh, raising fears of further escalation in a conflict that has caused a humanitarian crisis in Yemen and severe disruption in ⁠⁠Saudi Arabia, in parallel with the wider US-led war against Iran.

On Friday, the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government urged civilians ⁠⁠to evacuate areas of Hodeidah port for their safety, without providing further details.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree then responded on X, saying that Jeddah port and all Saudi ports on the Red Sea coast would become “targets” if the coalition carried out its threat to strike Hodeidah port.

“We warn all employees, workers, and those in the vicinity of [Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea] ports to evacuate them immediately and stay away. We also urge all shipping companies to immediately evacuate their ships from these ports,” he said.

Airlines should avoid Saudi airspace “because it will be the scene of our operations in the coming hours”, Saree said, making an exception for airspace near the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina. He also said the group would target a power station at Shuqaiq in southern Saudi Arabia.

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Shortly afterwards, the Saudi-led coalition said on X that it had begun a “targeted operation” against Houthi assets it claimed are being used to target civilians in Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

“We targeted operational capabilities at Hodeidah port that were used in smuggling operations and the transport of weapons and ballistic missiles,” spokesman Turki al-Malki wrote, adding that operations were “ongoing” in Sanaa, Saada and Taiz governorates.

In Sanaa, which is the Houthi-held Yemeni capital, the coalition said it targeted the Houthis’ ballistic missile and drone capabilities.

‘Very serious tone’

Al Jazeera’s Yousef Mawry, reporting from Sanaa, said there are “warnings from both sides and both sides seem to be delivering on their promise to step up their aerial assault”.

He said a number of Saudi coalition air strikes and drones targeted the city on Friday morning. The targets included what the coalition claimed were military sites and workshops used to produce ballistic missiles and drones.

Meanwhile, the Houthis – also known as Ansar Allah, Arabic for Supporters of God – launched a series of their own attacks and issued warnings that they would attack other sites, he said.

“Both sides seem to be stepping up their attacks. These are the heaviest air strikes that we have witnessed since the conflict began. And both sides seem to carry a very serious tone in delivering on their promise to target [sites including] energy infrastructure and airports,” Mawry added.

Fighting is raging in other parts of Yemen, with the Houthis advancing on the government’s de facto capital of Aden in recent weeks. Government forces are now preparing for the defence of the coastal city – their last real stronghold.

The Houthis also continue to besiege the government-held city of Taiz, north of Aden. That city has now been cut off from Aden, and residents have complained of shortages of water and fuel.