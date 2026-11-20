The attack follows Putin’s pledge of ‘painful’ response to Ukraine’s attack on symbolic Crimean bridge.

Russia launched a barrage of air attacks on Ukraine, killing eight people, as it targeted Kyiv’s bridges and infrastructure across the country.

The attacks overnight on Thursday into Friday hit vital transport bridges spanning the Dnipro River in the capital and knocked out power generation in several parts of Ukraine, officials said.

The missile and drone swarms came shortly after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin threatened retaliation for Ukraine’s targeting of a symbolic bridge linking his country with the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.

Eight ⁠people – including six in Kyiv – were killed in the overnight attacks, and ⁠28 wounded, ‌Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said in a social media post.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said ballistic missiles had damaged the Podilskyi, Darnitskyi, and Southern bridges, requiring traffic restrictions across the Dnipro.

Buildings, transport and logistics infrastructure were hit in several districts of the city, the Kyiv City Military Administration said in a statement. Citywide electricity disruptions were also reported.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian sources reported that one person was killed as a strike hit a hospital in the Zaporizhia region. Nuclear ⁠power plants across the country were forced to reduce operations, causing outages in Kyiv and 10 regions, First Deputy ‌Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov said.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said on Friday that road and rail bridges in Kyiv used to transport weapons and military equipment to ⁠the battlefield were targeted. It added that its forces hit defence ⁠industry facilities as well as energy and transport infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine.

The large-scale attack came hours after Putin pledged a “painful” response to Ukraine’s partial destruction of the Kerch Bridge earlier this week. The attack severed the key road link across the Kerch Strait.

Advertisement

“We will respond to these attacks, and I want everyone to be clear about that,” Putin told reporters on Thursday in China, where he attended a summit with the Chinese and United States presidents. Putin said the roadside of the bridge had been “seriously damaged” and pledged to rebuild it.

Ukraine continued its efforts to target energy and military infrastructure overnight. Russia’s Defence Ministry reported that its forces had intercepted 310 Ukrainian drones.

A Ukrainian drone ⁠attack damaged an ⁠industrial facility in Russia’s western ‌region of Smolensk, Governor Vasily Anokhin said on the ⁠Telegram messaging app, ⁠without identifying ⁠the facility.

The commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned ⁠Systems Forces said on Friday that 40 Russian oil ⁠facilities and defence ⁠industry targets have been hit over the past 50 days.

Moscow-installed officials in occupied eastern Ukraine also reported three people had been killed during an attack.

‘Unacceptable’

The overnight hostilities illustrate the lack of progress in US-led efforts to mediate a ceasefire.

US envoy Jared Kushner said on Thursday that Russia is comfortable with Europe joining the negotiations, and also with the idea of security guarantees for post-war Ukraine that are modelled on NATO’s Article 5, under which an attack on one member is treated as an attack on all.

Early on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said cooperation between Ukraine, the US and Europe on negotiations is “becoming closer” and that he hoped the US would organise the first multilateral meeting involving the Europeans “as soon as possible”.

Russian ⁠Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said ⁠later that ⁠a visit by three European Union representatives to Russia ‌is “under consideration”.

However, he added that any form of Ukrainian membership of NATO is unacceptable to Moscow.

“[E]ven the notion of a formula for Ukraine’s quasi-membership of NATO, and the search for some sort of – in inverted commas – ‘creative ⁠solution’ in this area, is an option that is ⁠unacceptable to us. We discuss security guarantees first and foremost in terms of ensuring the security of our own country,” Ryabkov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

“As far as Ukraine is concerned, let ⁠them recognise the irrevocable nature of our demand ⁠that this state must not join NATO. When that happens, I think the issue of security guarantees can be discussed in one way or another,” Ryabkov was quoted as adding.