Tallinn’s decision to shut road border crossings comes after an attack on a drone manufacturer.

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Moscow has accused Estonia of planning to build a “new Iron Curtain”, and promised to respond, after the small Baltic nation formally decided to close all border crossings with Russia to the east and south.

Estonia’s government on Friday approved a preliminary six-month closure of its road border crossings from December 1, and will decide next year whether to extend it.

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a news briefing in Moscow that “should Tallinn proceed with these plans, our country will take the necessary political and diplomatic measures in response to safeguard its national interests.”

“Such moves are tantamount to attempts to erect a new Iron Curtain under the false pretence of some sort of threat from the East,” Zakharova added.

In Tallinn on Friday, Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna described the border closure as “an important measure”.

“It will reduce opportunities to exploit cross-border movement to recruit people, conduct influence operations, organise acts of sabotage or circumvent sanctions,” he said.

Estonia, a NATO and EU member and a staunch supporter of Ukraine, first announced the border closure earlier this month, accusing Russia of being behind an attempted arson attack on drone maker Threod Systems.

The Kremlin denied the accusation at the time, saying it was part of what it called a pattern of false allegations levelled against Moscow by European countries.

Estonia’s northern neighbour Finland shut its Russia border crossings in 2023, and has kept them closed since then, while southern Baltic nations ⁠Latvia and Lithuania maintain open crossings.

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Of the 760,000 people who crossed the Estonia-Russia border this year, 307,000 were Russian nationals, 175,000 were Estonian citizens and 54,000 held Finnish passports, Estonian ‌police ‌data showed.

Rail freight is not affected by the road closure, but remains subject to strict customs checks, Estonia said.